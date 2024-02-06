CANVAS WORLDWIDE AND BRAND INNOVATORS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE REPORT ON THE STATE OF SPORTS MARKETING AND PARTNERSHIPS IN 2024

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas Worldwide, one of the world's fastest-growing independent media agencies, is excited to unveil an impactful partnership with Brand Innovators, a leading organization dedicated to driving innovation in brand marketing. Together, they are set to present a groundbreaking editorial series on the current state of Sports Marketing, featuring insights from influential marketing thought-leaders from both high-profile brands and professional sports leagues.

The series will launch during Brand Innovators Sports Marketing Summit, held in Las Vegas, Nevada February 7th – 9th. Both the editorial series and Sports Marketing Upfront promise to bring together industry experts to discuss several critical topics facing marketers today, including:

Sports Fans and Super-Fans — And How Brands Can Tap Into Both

Increasing Fragmentation and a Challenging Broadcast Environment

The Shifting of Sports Rights

The Rise of Women's Sports: And What It Means To Brands

The strategic collaboration stems from Canvas Worldwide's commitment to pushing the boundaries of media innovation in impactful ways and Brand Innovators' mission to explore cutting-edge trends in brand marketing.

Canvas Worldwide is leveraging its position as a pioneer in media solutions to orchestrate this groundbreaking editorial series that will continue to live on past the Sports Marketing Summit with new and valuable information being added to the series throughout the year ahead. By partnering with Brand Innovators, the agency aims to provide a platform for thought leaders to share valuable insights and strategies that navigate the dynamic, ever-shifting landscape of sports marketing throughout 2024.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Brand Innovators for this exciting editorial take on the state of sports marketing in 2024," said Paul Woolmington, CEO of Canvas Worldwide. "Our collaboration aims to not only explore the pivotal role of sports partnerships and marketing in advertising and media… but also address the real challenges marketers are facing in today's rapidly evolving environment, and how they can turn those challenges into opportunities."

The series will go beyond traditional discussions, offering a unique blend of expert perspectives from across verticals and brands, as well as innovative approaches to navigate the current landscape. Canvas Worldwide and Brand Innovators anticipate this collaboration to spark transformative discussions during Brand Innovators' Sports Marketing Summit.

"We believe this series will serve as a catalyst for meaningful conversations within the industry," said Marc Sternberg, Brand Innovators Co-Founder. "By bringing together advertising visionaries, we aim to shed light on the evolving dynamics of sports marketing and inspire new strategies for brands that will redefine the future of sports marketing."

Canvas Worldwide and Brand Innovators are excited about the potential impact of this collaboration, expecting it to help shape the discourse around how marketers can continue to leverage sports of all kinds to engage with audiences and fans in 2024… and beyond.

For more information and updates on the series, please visit https://www.canvasworldwide.com/news.

ABOUT CANVAS WORLDWIDE

Named one of Ad Age's 2024 Best Places to Work, Canvas Worldwide is an independent media agency that provides innovative marketing solutions for brands looking to challenge conventional thinking and make their own bold strokes. Launched in 2015, the agency is dual headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, with regional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver, and Atlanta. Canvas Worldwide services world-class clients such as Hyundai, Kia, Genesis, MGM Amazon Studios, STARZ, Edward Jones, McDonald's, Zillow and more. The agency has been named an Adweek Breakthrough Agency of the Year as well as "Most Innovative Agency" by Campaign US. The company's culture is built around the idea that in order to achieve anything great, one must always "Challenge the Comfortable." To learn more, visit: www.canvasworldwide.com.

ABOUT BRAND INNOVATORS

Brand Innovators is a leading organization dedicated to driving innovation in brand marketing by providing a platform for industry leaders to share insights, best practices, and emerging trends. Through a series of events and initiatives, Brand Innovators connects professionals across various industries, fostering collaboration and inspiring innovation. To learn more, visit: www.brand-innovators.com.

ABOUT THE 2024 STATE OF SPORTS MARKETING REPORT

This inaugural Sports Report from Canvas Worldwide and Brand Innovators represents a wide-angle look at the richly complicated world of sports through the prism of branding, media, and tech. Critical topics covered include brand interaction with leagues and media, the evolving ways that fans watch and engage with their favorite teams and athletic stars, and the lead-up to 2028, when the Olympics returns to the U.S. for the first time in 26 years. While this report strives to be as comprehensive as possible, consider this the first quarter of a larger conversation among sports leagues, media entities, and brands about the present and future of professional sports. You can request access to the full report by emailing [email protected].

