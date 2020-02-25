Canvas Worldwide Named Adweek's "Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year"

The honoraries in Adweek's Agency of the Year awards were determined by a jury of Adweek editorial staff. In selecting Canvas Worldwide, Adweek also pointed to the agency's challenger-brand mindset and entrepreneurial spirit.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with this honor, which highlights our team's incredible gains in just four years," said Paul Woolmington, CEO of Canvas Worldwide. "I want to thank our clients for their willingness to push outside of their comfort zone, doing what it takes to accomplish truly great work with us. And none of this would be possible without our team's continued focus to help our clients drive business results first and foremost."

In Adweek's announcement article, showcasing the magazine's selection of Canvas Worldwide as the 2020 Breakthrough Agency of the Year, several clients were quoted describing the value that the agency has brought to their business. From HEINEKEN USA to Hyundai Motor America, clients praised Canvas Worldwide for its transparency and inventive thinking.

"This is such a well-deserved honor for Canvas Worldwide," said Angela Zepeda, Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor America. "Their team has its finger on the pulse of the industry, and it shows when looking at the business results they help us deliver. Together, we are taking calculated risks and finding innovative ways reach audiences with Hyundai brand and product messages."

"We have found Canvas to be a great partner offering the perfect mix of talent and energy, underpinned by an innovative mind-set and a genuine focus on how they can help build our business," said Jonnie Cahill, Chief Marketing Officer at HEINEKEN USA. "In a media landscape that is undergoing material changes almost on a weekly basis, it is great to have a partner who embraces change, thinks about our business, and helps navigate a path forward as a true partner. We are truly delighted for our partner to receive this award."

Other achievements that helped Canvas Worldwide win this honor included two key business wins: CHURCHILL DOWNS INTERACTIVE selected the agency to launch its new online gaming app in the U.S. called BetAmerica. Canvas Worldwide also picked up two McDonald's co-operatives in Q4 of 2019.

Canvas Worldwide's mission is to always be original, surprising, and inspiring by shunning the status quo and embracing fearless creativity. That ethos has positioned the agency to grow drastically in just a few years. Today, Canvas Worldwide boasts a team of 400+ as well as a total "in-house operation." From Strategy to Content to Progressive Programmatic to a transparent Data and Analytics Team, to fully resourced Digital and Tech Operations, nothing is outsourced. Free of the constraints of traditional network agencies, Canvas Worldwide embraces the rapid pace of change in the industry with the belief that future viability means reimagining what's possible.

About Canvas Worldwide:

Canvas Worldwide is an independent media agency that provides innovative marketing solutions for brands looking to challenge conventional thinking and instead make their own bold strokes. Launched in 2015, the agency is dual headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, with regional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Atlanta. Canvas Worldwide services world-class clients such as Hyundai Motor America, Kia Motors America, United Artists Releasing, Heineken, and more. The agency's culture is built around the idea that in order to achieve anything great, one must always first make yourself uncomfortable.

Press Contact:

Canvas Worldwide

Laura Seldon

(424) 303-4267

lseldon@canvasww.com

SOURCE Canvas Worldwide LLC