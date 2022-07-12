CanvasPrints.com Begins New Free 8" x 8" Custom Canvas Prints Offer

FLETCHER, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom printing and home decor brand CanvasPrints.com has announced a terrific new deal for everyone from new homeowners to students headed back to college this Fall. Beginning immediately, each and every 8" x 8" custom canvas print will be completely free to all customers.

Illuminated gallery of 8x8's by CanvasPrints.com Free 8x8 Gallery Quality Canvas Prints. No minimums, no maximum, no catch!

Although small in stature, these square canvas prints are perfect for gift giving or capturing those big memories in any area of your home or office. Made from the same premium materials as their larger 60-inch, gallery-quality canvas prints, these mini-but-mighty (and free) prints are simply the best way to turn cherished snapshots into a physical reminder that can be displayed almost anywhere. Featuring cotton blended canvas, eco-friendly water-resistant inks, and lightweight frames, this is sure to be the best way to add some extra life & character to your decor this summer.

"No minimums, no maximum, no catch!" said Chief Marketing Officer Mary Shanahan about the exciting new offer. "Summer is the perfect time for everyone to refresh their wall art, and we want everyone to take part!" In just a few clicks turn your favorite selfie or professional photo into your own free 8" x 8" work of art. Upload your photos from your phone or computer, and have a free print of your favorite memory delivered to your doorstep.

About CanvasPrints.com

CanvasPrints.com offers the best quality photo canvas prints online, at the lowest price point with a 100% money-back guarantee. At CanvasPrints.com, customers can use state-of-the-art design tools to upload their photos and turn them into beautiful works of art that they can display in their homes. In just a few clicks, customers can design photo pillows, woven blankets, fleece blankets, gallery wall displays, collages, triptychs, and metal prints featuring their beautiful snapshots.

