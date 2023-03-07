Canvass AI Announces New Software Release with Interactive AI to Drive Ease of Use and Immediate Impact for Industrial Engineers

DENVER and TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canvass AI, a leading provider of industrial AI software, has announced the release of its new software that incorporates interactive AI capabilities for industrial engineers.

For industrial AI to continue to gain acceptance and wider usage, Canvass AI is focusing on interaction, shaping its software and AI tools to conform to the way engineering teams work. The new release includes a user-friendly wizard-based interface with embedded solutions and robust speed for handling and manipulating data. The software is designed to help engineers easily identify, model, and implement the right industrial AI solutions across their organization.

"At every point in the new software release we've looked at how to make it easier and faster for process engineering teams to implement and use our solution, and guide them to success much faster, whether optimizing plant production and assets or working toward their sustainability goals," said Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI.

ARC Advisory Group – Peter Reynolds, Analyst: "Accessibility is the new mantra that industrial manufacturers are seeking in AI software. This comprises not only ease of use for process engineers but also immediate positive impact for managers. Canvass AI's new software is aiming at this plateau to help usher in a new paradigm in industrial production."

Becht – Abby King, Vice President of Plant Services: "Industrial operators such as refiners, oil and gas producers deal with production problems that are now being addressed with industrial AI. Canvass AI provides new opportunity to relieve repeatable workloads that can benefit from data they already capture. This new software takes ease of use to a new level that will quickly build confidence with users."

Samuel, Sons and Co – Kathy McLeod, CIO : "We are an early adopter of Canvass AI and it's been an exciting journey. You've got to start small and celebrate the wins when you get them. But it's exciting when you see some success. The new Canvass AI release will certainly help expedite projects, so we can confidently go live much sooner."

The new Canvass AI software delivers a three-stage, "ready, set, go" approach to accelerate AI deployments. The three-stage approach is designed to accelerate the AI journey by helping customers prepare their data for AI training and use, quickly build AI solutions, and deploy trusted industrial AI models for real-time optimization.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts industrial companies in control of their data, to make timely decisions, and achieve faster and sustainable outcomes. Some of the largest companies in the world use Canvass AI to empower their production teams for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations, and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, Canvass AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

