Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik, Joins World Economic Forum Strategic Intelligence Session Panel on Generative AI

DENVER and TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canvass AI, a leader in industrial AI software, today announced that CEO Humera Malik joined a select panel of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to discuss the transformative impact of generative AI, its practical applications, and the importance of responsible AI release.

The Strategic Intelligence Session: "Shaping Tomorrow: A Dive into Responsible Generative AI" is open to the Forum's approximately 30,000 TopLink users and Digital Members. Partcipants include Chet Kapoor, Chairman and CEO, Datastax; Shay David, Co-Founder and CEO, retrain.ai; and Lucia Velasco, Lead, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, WEF.

"In this important session on generative AI, we look forward to bringing together Humera and other industry leaders in AI to explore the capabilities and potential of this highly transformative technology on industry and society at large," said Lucia Velasco, WEF."

Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI said: "This has been a great Strategic Intelligence Session with my fellow panelists discussiong exciting real-world applications of generative AI, as well as addressing challenges and risks of this technology as it rapidly proliferates. Through such open discussions, we can ensure a safe harbour for everyone."

Humera Malik is a technology entrepreneur and a leading voice and practitioner in applying artificial intelligence to optimize industrial operations, augment workforces, and achieve sustainable impact.

