Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik, Joins World Economic Forum Strategic Intelligence Session Panel on Generative AI

31 May, 2023

DENVER and TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canvass AI, a leader in industrial AI software, today announced that CEO Humera Malik joined a select panel of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to discuss the transformative impact of generative AI, its practical applications, and the importance of responsible AI release.

The Strategic Intelligence Session: "Shaping Tomorrow: A Dive into Responsible Generative AI" is open to the Forum's approximately 30,000 TopLink users and Digital Members. Partcipants include Chet Kapoor, Chairman and CEO, Datastax; Shay David, Co-Founder and CEO, retrain.ai; and Lucia Velasco, Lead, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, WEF.

"In this important session on generative AI, we look forward to bringing together Humera and other industry leaders in AI to explore the capabilities and potential of this highly transformative technology on industry and society at large," said Lucia Velasco, WEF."

Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI said: "This has been a great Strategic Intelligence Session with my fellow panelists discussiong exciting real-world applications of generative AI, as well as addressing challenges and risks of this technology as it rapidly proliferates. Through such open discussions, we can ensure a safe harbour for everyone."

Humera Malik is a technology entrepreneur and a leading voice and practitioner in applying artificial intelligence to optimize industrial operations, augment workforces, and achieve sustainable impact.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. The Forum believes that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts industrial companies in control of their data, to make timely decisions, and achieve faster and sustainable outcomes. Some of the largest companies in the world use Canvass AI to empower their production teams for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations, and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, Canvass AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation CommunityNext Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

