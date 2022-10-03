Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik, Joins World Economic Forum Strategy Series Event to Discuss AI Impact on Productivity and Sustainability

DENVER and TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canvass AI, a leader in industrial AI software, today announced that Humera Malik, CEO, will be speaking at the World Economic Forum Strategy Series event on October 4, 2022 in Troy, Michigan, which will be hosted by the newly launched US Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

The session will bring together CEOs and senior executives from industrial companies responsible for manufacturing operations, supply chains, strategy, technology, innovation, digital transformation and other relevant fields. Ms. Malik will participate in a strategic panel focused on exploring key challenges and opportunities for the production sector in the months ahead and identifying strategic priorities and partnerships that should guide the work of the global and US manufacturing community.

"We look forward to bringing together Humera and other thought industry leaders in the new US Center for Advanced Manufacturing with a common goal: accelerate the transition towards more productive, resilient, and sustainable manufacturing and supply systems," said Felipe Bezamat Kuzmanic, Head of Advanced Manufacturing, World Economic Forum."

"We are pleased to participate in this inaugural event sponsored by the World Economic Forum and the US Center for Advanced Manufacturing," said Ms. Malik. "AI is not a panacea or a solution. It is a key and valuable technology that needs to be shaped and carefully embedded in assets, processes, and workflows. Properly used as a decision support tool, AI can help us meet the challenges ahead in maintaining productivity while aiding toward sustainability."

Canvass AI's customers span the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, metals and mining, and energy sectors, all of which contribute significantly to the global economy as well as climate change. The Canvass AI platform provides industrial engineers with easy-to-use AI solutions to apply and scale across their operations that address their operational challenges, without requiring coding or data science expertise. Today, leading industrials and manufacturers use Canvass AI to reduce carbon emissions and waste, improve yields by proactively managing quality, and optimize energy consumption.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial and not tied to any special interests. The Forum strives in all its efforts to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding the highest standards of governance. The Forum believes that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading software provider that enables industrial companies exceed their operations and sustainability targets with patented Industrial AI technology. Its AI-as-a-Service is designed to co-exist with existing technologies and empower workforces to achieve faster sustainable outcomes. Backed by the Government of Canada, Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, the Company is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

