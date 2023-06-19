Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik, to Address WTO on Regulatory Issues Related to AI Software and International Trade

News provided by

Canvass AI

19 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

DENVER and TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canvass AI, a leader in industrial AI software, today announced that CEO, Humera Malik, has been invited by Global Affairs Canada, to speak at the World Trade Organization's (WTO) June 20, 2023 session on how emerging regulatory measures will affect trade for AI software startups.

Humera Malik said: "I welcome the opportunity to speak to Members of the WTO's Committee on Techinical Barriers to Trade on how regulations can avoid creating significant costs and go-to-market barriers for startups that they may aggressively pursue and expand into export markets."

Ms. Malik will address a global audience of trade policy decision makers who specialize in minimizing regulatory barriers to international trade through the WTO Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade using the WTO Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement. She will highlight some of the specific challenges faced by small AI software companies with regards to regulatory measures that are more trade restrictive than necessary to achieve legitimate objectives, which are also known as technical barriers to trade. In addition, she will address how regulators can create a more inclusive environment that facilitates a level playing field, and can enable small AI software companies to thrive in global trade and contribute to innovation.

Humera Malik is a technology entrepreneur and a leading voice and practitioner in applying artificial intelligence to optimize industrial operations, augment workforces, and achieve sustainable impact.

About Global Affairs Canada

To improve and maintain market access for Canadian businesses, Global Affairs Canada leads the negotiation of bilateral, plurilateral and multilateral trade agreements, the administration of export and import controls, as well as the management of international trade disputes. The department also provides advice and services to help Canadian businesses succeed abroad and attract foreign direct investment to Canada, and supports international innovation, science and technology.

About WTO Technical Barriers to Trade Committee

The WTO Technical Barriers to Trade Committee serves as a forum to discuss any issues of interest to WTO Members related to the implementation of the Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement. WTO Members use the Committee to exchange experiences on the implementation of the Agreement with a view to making implementation more effective and efficient. Members also use the Committee to discuss "specific trade concerns" with respect to Technical Barriers to Trade measures proposed or adopted by other Members, which may affect their trade.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts industrial companies in control of their data, to make timely decisions, and achieve faster and sustainable outcomes. Some of the largest companies in the world use Canvass AI to empower their production teams for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations, and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, Canvass AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation CommunityNext Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Links:

Canvass AI Logo
Humera Malik Pix

SOURCE Canvass AI

Also from this source

Canvass AI's APC Solution Wins Gold in Control Engineering's 2023 Product of the Year

Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik, Joins World Economic Forum Strategic Intelligence Session Panel on Generative AI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.