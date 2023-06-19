Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik, to Address WTO on Regulatory Issues Related to AI Software and International Trade

DENVER and TORONTO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canvass AI, a leader in industrial AI software, today announced that CEO, Humera Malik, has been invited by Global Affairs Canada, to speak at the World Trade Organization's (WTO) June 20, 2023 session on how emerging regulatory measures will affect trade for AI software startups.

Humera Malik said: "I welcome the opportunity to speak to Members of the WTO's Committee on Techinical Barriers to Trade on how regulations can avoid creating significant costs and go-to-market barriers for startups that they may aggressively pursue and expand into export markets."

Ms. Malik will address a global audience of trade policy decision makers who specialize in minimizing regulatory barriers to international trade through the WTO Committee on Technical Barriers to Trade using the WTO Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement. She will highlight some of the specific challenges faced by small AI software companies with regards to regulatory measures that are more trade restrictive than necessary to achieve legitimate objectives, which are also known as technical barriers to trade. In addition, she will address how regulators can create a more inclusive environment that facilitates a level playing field, and can enable small AI software companies to thrive in global trade and contribute to innovation.

Humera Malik is a technology entrepreneur and a leading voice and practitioner in applying artificial intelligence to optimize industrial operations, augment workforces, and achieve sustainable impact.

About Global Affairs Canada

To improve and maintain market access for Canadian businesses, Global Affairs Canada leads the negotiation of bilateral, plurilateral and multilateral trade agreements, the administration of export and import controls, as well as the management of international trade disputes. The department also provides advice and services to help Canadian businesses succeed abroad and attract foreign direct investment to Canada, and supports international innovation, science and technology.

About WTO Technical Barriers to Trade Committee

The WTO Technical Barriers to Trade Committee serves as a forum to discuss any issues of interest to WTO Members related to the implementation of the Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement. WTO Members use the Committee to exchange experiences on the implementation of the Agreement with a view to making implementation more effective and efficient. Members also use the Committee to discuss "specific trade concerns" with respect to Technical Barriers to Trade measures proposed or adopted by other Members, which may affect their trade.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts industrial companies in control of their data, to make timely decisions, and achieve faster and sustainable outcomes. Some of the largest companies in the world use Canvass AI to empower their production teams for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations, and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, Canvass AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Links:

Canvass AI Logo

Humera Malik Pix

SOURCE Canvass AI