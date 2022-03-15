Canvass AI SaaS Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Canvass AI to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and drive Industry 4.0 ROI

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvass Analytics Inc. ("Canvass AI"), a leader in industrial AI, is pleased to announce the availability of its industrial AI platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. By launching on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Canvass AI accelerates the industrial sector's adoption of AI by providing a no-code AI software solution that puts the power of AI in the hands of industrial engineers, without requiring data science expertise.

"With our no-code AI platform, Canvass AI customers are living and breathing the benefits of AI and Industry 4.0," said Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI. "Launching on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace ensures that industrial companies worldwide can access Canvass AI and immediately drive impact across their operations."

Unlike repurposed enterprise AI platforms, Canvass AI is designed and built for industrial engineers and focuses on making AI accessible without requiring data science or coding expertise. By making AI more accessible, industrial operators can quickly extract value from their data, define and develop real-world use cases, and drive impact across their operations with predictive and prescriptive insights. Customers have reported successfully operationalizing AI use cases and accelerating time-to-value 4x faster using Canvass AI.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Canvass AI's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

Some of the world's largest industrial process manufacturers and industry partners in the food and beverage, chemical, oil and gas, and metals and mining industries are using Canvass AI every day to improve performance, increase quality, and reduce their environmental footprint.

Learn more about Canvass AI at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts the power of AI in the hands of engineers to drive data-driven insights they need to augment their expertise and impact profitability and sustainability. Some of the world's largest industrial companies use Canvass to future-proof operations, empower their workforces, and drive net-zero ambitions. Canvass AI's investors include Yamaha Motor Ventures and Alphabet's Gradient Ventures. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

