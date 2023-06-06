Canvass AI's APC Solution Wins Gold in Control Engineering's 2023 Product of the Year

DENVER and TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canvass AI, a leader in industrial AI software, today announced that the Canvass AI software was recognized by Control Engineering as one of the best products of the year, winning Gold in Control Engineering's 2023 Product of the Year Awards for its APC solution.

The APC solution is part of Canvass AI's Asset Suite, a series of solutions that help engineers use the power of AI to manage and optimize asset health, prevent unplanned downtime, and improve maintenance effectiveness, providing early zero false-positive alert notifications and actionable guidance.

Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI said: "We are delighted to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work our software engineering team put into making industrial engineering teams even better at what they do."

Abby King, Vice President Plant Services, Becht added: "Canvass AI continues to propel innovation in the industrial AI space, which is being increasingly recognized by operators and others, us included, as a dependable AI solution that is producing results."

Canvass AI Asset Suite is complemented by Net-Zero Suite™ for reducing GHG emissions and reusing or reducing water consumption, and Process Suite, that helps companies exceed production targets by identifying opportunities to optimize production processes and quality in near real-time.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts industrial companies in control of their data, to make timely decisions, and achieve faster and sustainable outcomes. Some of the largest companies in the world use Canvass AI to empower their production teams for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations, and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, Canvass AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation CommunityNext Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

