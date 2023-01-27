Canvelle Announces New Line of Travel Sweatshirts & Sweatpants

Light, Airy & Buttery-Soft, the Perfect Travel Sweats

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvelle, a direct-to-consumer travel bag brand, announced today that it is expanding its product line to include travel sweats. A collection of sweatshirts, joggers, hoodies and shorts designed specifically for travel.

"Our passion is to help our customers travel better, and that's why we set out to design the perfect travel sweats:

Buttery-soft bamboo fabric

Light & airy for every destination

Flattering fits to dress up or wind-down

And of course, available in our signature Canvelle colors so you can coordinate your travel ensemble," said Rachel Kistner, founder and designer.

In 2013, Rachel set out to design better travel bags by using performance fabrics. She built a manufacturing team in Denver, and the outcome is an entirely new kind of travel bag, one that's machine washable. Now Canvelle is applying that same passion for innovative travel products to travel wear. The collection of travel sweats is available for women in 4 styles and 3 colors with sizes from XS-XXL.

About Canvelle

Canvelle is a direct-to-consumer travel brand specializing in machine washable travel bags and luxe travel sweats. Canvelle is based in Denver, with a sewing facility where the bags are manufactured. View the collection of bags and sweats at Canvelle.com.

