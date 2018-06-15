Canvs Adds Marketing Measurement Pioneer Kristin Luck To Board of Advisors

Luck joins Canvs in tandem with the company's launch of its new product Canvs Surveys, an emotion measurement AI to quickly and accurately analyze open-ended responses at media companies, brands and across industries. Beginning today, Canvs Surveys is available for any researcher, where Canvs will provide the analysis of the first 5,000 open-ends for free -- learn more.

"I'm so grateful to add Kristin Luck to our board because she's had her finger on the pulse of research industry innovation for nearly two decades," said Jared Feldman, CEO at Canvs. "Recent forecasts predict worldwide revenue from emotion analysis software will increase from $123 million in 2017 to $3.8 billion by 2025. Kristin offers a unique vantage point into how our core language-emotion AI can be leveraged across industries beyond media -- anywhere research and open-ended surveys are conducted. The sky is the limit."

"I've always been attracted to smart companies doing innovative work with data and research," Luck said. "With its AI-based tools that analyze and classify emotional responses on everything from social media posts to unstructured survey questions, no company is doing more groundbreaking work in the business of marketing and research these days than Canvs. I'm delighted to join the Canvs Emotion Currency Council, where I can help advise the company as it takes its next innovative steps forward."

Luck is a growth-consulting expert and proven entrepreneur who co-founded the pioneering online research firm Online Testing Exchange. OTX, now part of Ipsos, was named the fastest growing research firm in the world in 2002 and 2003. Luck, who now runs her own consulting practice, also was CMO and President of Decipher, a marketing research services provider, after it acquired her data visualization startup, Forefront Consulting Group.

Luck is also the Founder of the nonprofit Women in Research and sits on the board of ESOMAR, the leading global research association. She has been named a "top voice in market research" for her columns about the industry for RWConnect and the Research Business Report. She has written and lectured widely on research topics in marketing and advertising. Luck has received numerous awards for her work in the research industry and her championing of women entrepreneurs.

Luck joins an impressive Board of Advisors at Canvs, consisting of admired leaders across the business, behavioral science and analytics industries. Additional members include:

Sam Hui , Chief Scientist at Canvs, one of the world's leading experts on consumer behavior. He holds a PhD in marketing from the University of Pennsylvania , MS in Statistics, and BS in Mathematics and Computational Science from Stanford .

, Chief Scientist at Canvs, one of the world's leading experts on consumer behavior. He holds a PhD in marketing from the , MS in Statistics, and BS in Mathematics and Computational Science from . Dr. J. Wesley Hutchinson , the Faculty Director at the Wharton Behavioral Laboratory at University of Pennsylvania and a marketing professor at The Wharton School. He's one of the world's leading experts on psychology where he focuses on repeated choice environments, confidence, consumer and managerial decision making, and the interrelationships among consumer attention.

, the Faculty Director at the Wharton Behavioral Laboratory at and a marketing professor at The Wharton School. He's one of the world's leading experts on psychology where he focuses on repeated choice environments, confidence, consumer and managerial decision making, and the interrelationships among consumer attention. Shaula Yemini is a technical advisor for Canvs, is the founding member of the IBM Watson team and former Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year. She holds a PhD in Computer Science from UCLA , MS in Applied Mathematics and BSc in Mathematics and Physics from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem .

is a technical advisor for Canvs, is the founding member of the IBM Watson team and former Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year. She holds a PhD in Computer Science from , MS in Applied Mathematics and BSc in Mathematics and Physics from the . Dan Beltramo is a media currency advisor and was the Founder and CEO of Vizu (acquired by Nielsen), the industry's first real-time brand optimization measurement technology for brand advertisers. He holds an MBA and a BS from Stanford University and adviser to many companies in the adtech & martech industries.

To learn more about Canvs Surveys, visit: https://www.canvs.ai/canvs-surveys.

About Canvs

Canvs is the industry standard in measuring emotion. The company uses patented semantic AI and machine learning systems to understand how people feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact created for brands, agencies, and media companies. Organizations including Comcast, Fox, Turner and Netflix use Canvs daily to create research efficiencies, unlock authentic marketing opportunities and increase revenue by enabling emotions to be used as a currency in business-critical media decisions. Canvs was recently named to the ARF A List, recognizing the most innovative companies in measurement. The company is also an official Facebook Media Solutions partner and has a strategic relationship with Nielsen as the sole provider of qualitative insights. For more information, please watch.

