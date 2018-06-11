Canvs Surveys Brings AI Emotion Measurement To Open-Ended Response Research

Modern language has become a hieroglyphic tapestry of phrases, jargon, misspellings, hashtags, and emojis that may not necessarily hold the same meaning to the author as it does for their audience. Enter Canvs , the leading emotion measurement AI company, which today announced the launch of Canvs Surveys , a proprietary language-emotion AI to help researchers identify the hidden meanings of how people feel below the surface of open-ended survey responses. Beginning today, Canvs Surveys is available for any researcher, where Canvs will provide the analysis of the first 5,000 open-ends for free -- try out Canvs Surveys for free .

Today, Canvs also announced NBCUniversal is using Canvs Surveys to bring a consistent and accurate read to their open-ended survey responses.

"Having just wrapped up our first pilot testing using Canvs Surveys, I can say with confidence this isn't an iterative improvement for the research community, it's a first-ever," said Benoit Landry, senior director of program research at NBCUniversal. "We went from spending 16 hours trying to hand sort open-ended survey responses, down to one hour with Canvs, and that's in addition to never-before-seen normative insights across pilots. It's an extraordinary efficiency gain and cost savings for NBC for something we do dozens of times each year."

Canvs Surveys is born from Canvs.ai , the emotion measurement tool used by all the top TV networks, digital platforms, media publishers, brands and advertisers to better detect the emotional underpinnings of audience comments online.

NBC has been using Canvs' flagship TV product for several years now, using Canvs to map the emotional resonance of specific characters, plotlines and moments, and leveraging insights to better develop, program and market content thereafter. "Combining Canvs Surveys with our long-standing investment in Canvs TV, combined with Canvs' scale across the media landscape, ensures we're normalizing our qualitative measurement benchmarking over time and across the industry," added Landry.

To learn more about Canvs Surveys, visit: https://www.canvs.ai/canvs-surveys .

About Canvs

Canvs is the industry standard in measuring emotion. The company uses patented semantic AI and machine learning systems to understand how people feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact created for brands, agencies, and media companies. Organizations including Comcast, Fox, Turner and Netflix use Canvs daily to create research efficiencies, unlock authentic marketing opportunities and increase revenue by enabling emotions to be used as a currency in business-critical media decisions. Canvs was recently named to the ARF A List, recognizing the most innovative companies in measurement. The company is also an official Facebook Media Solutions partner and has a strategic relationship with Nielsen as the sole provider of qualitative insights. For more information, please watch .

CONTACT: Zach Servidel, 424-280-2976

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canvs-surveys-brings-ai-emotion-measurement-to-open-ended-response-research-300663967.html

SOURCE Canvs

Related Links

http://www.canvs.ai

