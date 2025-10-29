CanXP AI Launches MaplePT: A Sovereign Canadian Language Model for an Accessible and Sustainable AI Future

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CanXP AI ("CanXP") today announced MaplePT, a Small Language Model (SLM) trained entirely in Canada, proving that AI innovation can be achieved sustainably, affordably, and for all Canadians under our laws. CanXP is seeking collaboration in Healthcare, Education, Legal, Defence, and Manufacturing, as we develop SLM AI experts in Canada.

MaplePT-Mini AI Model

MaplePT was built and trained entirely in Canada using CanXP's distributed, low-energy training framework, MaplePT delivers competitive reasoning and alignment performance while running on consumer-grade GPUs. It shows that Canada does not need billion-dollar data centres, foreign cloud dependence, or oversized carbon footprints to serve Canadians.

"Canada doesn't need gigawatt-scale AI datacenters that strain our grid and environment just to satisfy the compute demands of foreign markets." said Vince McMullin, CEO of CanXP AI. "What we need is capital investment into applied computing, usable systems and efficient models that every Canadian, from academics, to professionals, can use."

While current AI leaders compete for the top tier of enterprise with costly on-prem solutions, 95% of Canadian businesses are SMEs for whom such infrastructure is unrealistic, with no compliant, affordable alternative available. Through the CanXP platform, organisations can host their own SLMs, keep them private or share them publicly, and connect them into a federated network that links all Canadian based Language Models across research, education, and industry, to create the fabric of Canadian intelligence accessible to all Canadians.

MaplePT proves that sustainability and sovereignty are the same fight. Canada can lead with models trained responsibly at home, governed by our laws, powered by clean/green energy, and accessible to every citizen and SME that wants to participate.

Our MaplePT-Mini (v1) model was publicly released under MIT license for research and development on Hugging Face and Docker Hub . Our research paper 10.36227/techrxiv.176162061.19169845/v1 has also been released under Creative Commons licensing. Please reach out for more information.

About CanXP AI

CanXP AI is Canada's sovereign AI platform, delivering secure, world-class intelligence built and hosted entirely in Canada. Designed for professionals, businesses, and communities, it combines cutting-edge technology with Canadian privacy, compliance, and affordability at its core.

SOURCE CanXP AI