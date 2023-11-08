CANYON CREEK LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCTS INTO USA

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd., ("Canyon Creek" or "the Company") (TSXV: CYF), a North American food processor, focused on the preparation, sale and distribution of high quality, natural, preservative-free, fresh soups, and other food products.

Terry Alty, President of Canyon Creek, stated, "the Company has launched four new and exciting plant-based products into a division of a large U.S. based retailer. We are excited to begin with products that are tasty and healthy for today's heath conscious consumers. We are hoping that we can expand our presence in the United States beyond these four products as we cultivate the relationship with our new customer."

ABOUT CANYON CREEK

Canyon Creek is a food processing company based in Edmonton, Alberta, providing fresh soups and other prepared food products for today's health-conscious consumer. The Company offers its fresh food product line to both grocery retailers and a broad range of food service establishments including restaurant chains and public institutions throughout Canada. 

This news release contains forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performance or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

