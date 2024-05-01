Canyon Equities Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of FastSigns Grand Rapids

Strategic move enhances Canyon Equities' portfolio with industry-leading custom signage provider, building on a history of collaboration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Equities, the holding company that oversees the Custer family's portfolio of companies, proudly announces the acquisition of FastSigns Grand Rapids, a leading provider of custom signage solutions. This strategic move represents a significant milestone for both organizations, built upon a foundation of shared values and a rich history of friendship and collaboration.

"Joining forces with FastSigns Grand Rapids is a natural progression for us," says Todd Custer, President and CEO of Custer. "Our longstanding friendship with the Gilpin family, combined with our shared commitment to exceptional customer service, makes this acquisition a perfect fit for the Canyon Equities portfolio."

FastSigns Grand Rapids, founded in 2005 by the Gilpin family, has grown from just one employee to become a renowned leader in the signage industry, boasting a team of 23 dedicated professionals and achieving 7th place in global sales volume, reflecting its outstanding business practices and internal culture. The company's commitment to excellence and innovation mirrors that of Canyon Equities, making it an ideal addition to the portfolio.

Underscoring the bond between the organizations is a family history that dates back to high school. Todd Custer, President and CEO of Custer, and Mike Gilpin, Owner of FastSigns Grand Rapids, both attended Forest Hills Central High School. Moreover, Mike's father, Kim Gilpin, was on Custer's advisory board from 2000-2019.

"This acquisition is more than just a business transaction—it's a testament to the enduring friendship and mutual respect between our two companies," says Mike Gilpin, Owner of FastSigns Grand Rapids. "FastSigns Grand Rapids has been a people first organization with an incredible depth of talent which fits extremely well within Canyon Equities' portfolio. I look forward to watching the business continue to grow and develop."

The acquisition of FastSigns Grand Rapids not only expands Canyon Equities' portfolio but also strengthens its position as a leader in the industry. By leveraging the synergies between the two companies, Canyon Equities aims to drive innovation, enhance service offerings, and deliver unparalleled value to its customers.

The opportunity to acquire FastSigns arose when owner Mike Gilpin made the heartfelt decision to pursue his long-time passion for teaching children in the realms of business and personal finance—a testament to his dedication to both business and community.

As part of the acquisition, Shawn Fiske will join the FastSigns Grand Rapids business, assuming the role of General Manager. With his wealth of experience and dedication to excellence in operations, Shawn will play a crucial role in ensuring a smooth transition and driving continued success for the company. Company leadership is expected to transition by July 1.

"We're excited about the opportunities ahead as we embark on this new chapter together," says Gregg Richardson, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Canyon Equities. "Our shared history, values, and vision for the future make this alliance truly special, and I look forward to seeing the great things we will accomplish together."

Timeline of Milestones:

Todd Custer and Mike Gilpin attend Forest Hills Central High School together: 1993

FastSigns Grand Rapids origination date: November 7, 2005

Leadership transition from Kim (dad), and Judy (mom) to Mike (son): January 1, 2018

Kim Gilpin on Custer Advisory Board from 2000-2019

Canyon Equities Acquires FastSigns Grand Rapids 2024

About Canyon Equities

Canyon Equities is a holding company that oversees the Custer family's portfolio of companies. Additionally, Canyon Equities offers essential services and support to these companies, including finance, accounting, and IT services. www.CanyonEquities.com

About FastSigns Grand Rapids

FASTSIGNS® of Grand Rapids, MI is a locally and independently owned and operated sign, graphics and visual communications company that provides comprehensive visual marketing solutions to customers of all sizes—across all industries—to help them attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, acoustic panels, events, wearables, digital signage and marketing materials. To learn more, visit https://www.FastSigns.com/Grand-Rapids-mi/ or call (616) 421-9577.

