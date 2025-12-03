Canyon Partners anchors Advent's financing for its $1.3BN take private of u-blox Holding AG

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners, LLC ("Canyon"), a $29 billion global alternative investment manager, today announced that it has anchored the take private debt financing for Advent on its acquisition of listed Swiss company u-blox Holding AG ("u-blox").

u-blox is a listed Swiss semiconductor company (SIX: UBXN) and a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive and industrial end-markets, as well as adjacent markets. The company is especially recognised as a leader in high-precision technologies and headquartered in Thalwil, Switzerland with offices across Europe, Asia and the United States.

The financing helps Advent to build on the company's existing strategy and vision and further grow u-blox as an innovative technology champion.

"We are proud to support Advent on this transaction and have high conviction in their ability to drive innovation, growth and reach, underpinned by their extensive experience in automotive and industrial end markets," said Davide Amico, Partner and Co‑Head of Private Credit at Canyon. "We are delighted and grateful to partner with Advent for this excellent opportunity."

"u‑blox is once again demonstrating meaningful momentum and, in our view, is accelerating its compelling growth story through its partnership with Advent—enabling customers' mission‑critical positioning technology needs as they scale product rollouts," said Maximilian Lichtenheld, Managing Director at Canyon. "We are pleased to support Advent on this transaction, given their strong track record of accelerating growth and capturing new opportunities to the benefit of all stakeholders."

Ronald Ayles, Managing Partner at Advent, said: "Advent is pleased to complete the acquisition of u-blox and to enter this partnership at a pivotal moment. Demand for high-precision positioning and secure connectivity is accelerating globally, and u-blox is well placed to benefit from these trends. The company is at the forefront of the industry, combining deep engineering expertise with a strong technology portfolio and a loyal customer base. In partnership with the new management team, Advent is committed to creating long-term value for employees, customers and partners as u-blox moves into its next phase of growth."

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, asset backed credit, and real estate. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities, and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally. For more information visit www.canyonpartners.com.

About Advent

Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, we oversee more than USD $100 billion in assets under management* and have made over 435 investments across 44 countries. Since our founding in 1984, we have developed specialist market expertise across our five core sectors: business & financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. This approach is bolstered by our deep sub-sector knowledge, which informs every aspect of our investment strategy, from sourcing opportunities to working in partnership with management to execute value creation plans. As one of the largest privately-owned partnerships, our 675+ colleagues leverage the full ecosystem of Advent's global resources, including our Portfolio Support Group, insights provided by industry expert Operating Partners and Operations Advisors, as well as bespoke tools to support and guide our portfolio companies as they seek to achieve their strategic goals.

*Assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2025. AUM includes assets attributable to Advent advisory clients as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles.

Canyon Partners:

Kris Cole

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

Advent:

Peter Folland

Vice President, Communications, Advent

[email protected]

SOURCE Canyon Partners LLC