Canyon Partners Appoints James Anderson as Head of EMEA Capital Formation

News provided by

Canyon Partners LLC

15 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

DALLAS and LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners ("Canyon"), a ~$25 billion global alternative investment manager founded in 1990, announced James Anderson has joined the firm as Head of EMEA Capital Formation. Mr. Anderson will be based in Canyon's London office, which has been in operation since 2006 and also houses Canyon's European investment team.

"There is a growing opportunity set for our business in EMEA as appetite for opportunistic credit and real estate strategies across the liquidity spectrum continues to increase among institutional investors within the region," said Josh Friedman, Co-Founder, Co-Chairman, and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Canyon Partners. "James has nearly two decades of experience working with institutional investors and will provide essential connectivity to deepen our existing relationships and augment our platform. We are pleased to have James on board leading our capital formation efforts in EMEA."

Most recently, Mr. Anderson served as Head of UK & EMEA Sales and Distribution at Barings (formerly Babson Capital), where he helped establish and was integral to the growth of the company's European business for nearly 13 years.

"Canyon's longstanding, deep heritage in corporate credit and real estate investing, particularly navigating complex balance sheets and challenging situations, ideally positions the firm to capitalize on a wide array of investment opportunities on behalf of our growing client base," said Mr. Anderson. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further develop Canyon's strategy in partnership with our investors, and to supporting the expansion of Canyon's London office and EMEA platform more broadly."

Canyon's London-based investment team has deployed approximately $20 billion of capital over just the last decade across Canyon's corporate and structured credit-oriented strategies. In March 2023, after more than 20 years issuing US CLOs, Canyon debuted its first European CLO. Canyon has expanded its London team meaningfully over the last two years, with plans to hire additional team members in the region over the coming months.

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Canyon Partners is a leading global alternative investment manager which employs a deep value, credit intensive approach focused on value-oriented special situation investments and bespoke financings. Canyon offers solutions across a broad range of asset classes, including distressed opportunities, capital solutions, multi-strategy credit, real estate, structured credit and CLOs, and liquid credit strategies. Founded and partner owned since 1990, the firm has over 200 employees worldwide.

For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.

Media Contact

Kris Cole
Prosek Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE Canyon Partners LLC

Also from this source

Canyon Partners Provides Preferred Equity to Recapitalize North Carolina Multifamily Property

Canyon Partners Provides Preferred Equity to Recapitalize North Carolina Multifamily Property

Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") announced today that it has provided a $15.6 million preferred equity investment relating to the...
Canyon Partners and The NRP Group Form Joint Venture for Transit-Oriented Multifamily Development in Charlotte

Canyon Partners and The NRP Group Form Joint Venture for Transit-Oriented Multifamily Development in Charlotte

Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") and The NRP Group ("NRP") today announced a joint venture for the development of the Abernethy Lofts, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.