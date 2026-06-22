Canyon Partners Closes €400 Million European CLO

Transaction brings European CLO platform AUM to more than €2.1 billion

DALLAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners ("Canyon"), a $30 billion global alternative investment manager, today announced the closing of Canyon Euro CLO 2026-1, a €400 million European collateralized loan obligation (CLO). The transaction brings Canyon's European CLO platform AUM to more than €2.1 billion and total AUM across the firm's global CLO platform to approximately $12.6 billion. The CLO will be managed by Canyon's affiliate, Canyon CLO Advisors L.P.

Canyon Euro CLO 2026-1 was arranged by BNP Paribas. The deal has a 1.5-year non-call period and 4.7-year reinvestment period and was structured to comply with European risk retention regulations. In line with the tightest prints in the market, it achieved a weighted-average cost of debt (WACD) of E+182, with the triple-A tranche pricing at E+130 basis points.

"This transaction reflects the continued strength of our European CLO strategy and the depth of our relationships with CLO debt investors," said Erik Miller, Partner and Co-Head of Canyon's CLO business. "Achieving competitive pricing in the current environment is a direct result of our disciplined portfolio construction and the trust we have built with our debt investors over many market cycles."

Canyon Euro CLO 2026-1 marks Canyon's first new issue European CLO of the year and 5th active European CLO. The majority of the equity for Canyon Euro CLO 2026-1 will be funded by the Canyon CLO Fund IV L.P., Canyon's fourth CLO equity fund, which closed earlier this year with over $400 million in commitments.

"We are proud to continue scaling our European CLO strategy," said Martin Downen, Partner and Co-Head of Canyon's CLO business. "We believe the recent momentum reflects the growing conviction among sophisticated investors in Canyon's approach."

Canyon's CLO platform has continued to expand across both U.S. and European markets. Since launching its first CLO strategy in 2001, Canyon has issued and managed 36 CLOs and CDOs globally.

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit-intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, asset-backed credit and real estate. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally. For more information, visit www.canyonpartners.com.

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SOURCE Canyon Partners LLC