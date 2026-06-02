Canyon Partners Appoints Thomas Hansen as Partner and CFO

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners ("Canyon"), a $30 billion global alternative investment manager, today announced the appointment of Thomas Hansen as Partner and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Hansen is based in Dallas, overseeing the entirety of the firm's finance and operations functions. Luis Silva will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Canyon Capital Advisors, the firm's corporate and asset-backed credit arm, while Sheriden Mansfeld will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of Canyon Partners Real Estate, the firm's direct real estate investing arm.

Mr. Hansen joins Canyon from Oak Hill Advisors, a $110 billion alternative asset manager, where he spent nearly a decade and most recently served as Chief Financial Officer. During his tenure, he helped guide the firm through its acquisition by T. Rowe Price. Prior to Oak Hill Advisors, Mr. Hansen spent nine years in KPMG's alternative asset management audit practice

"Thomas brings deep financial and operational expertise, as well as extensive experience supporting the evolution of leading alternative asset management firms," said Jonathan Kaplan, Partner and Co-Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited to welcome Thomas to Canyon and look forward to continuing to advance our infrastructure and capabilities with Thomas's leadership."

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, asset-backed credit, and real estate. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities, and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally. For more information visit www.canyonpartners.com.

Media Contact

Canyon Partners

Kris Cole

[email protected]

(310) 614 9208

SOURCE Canyon Partners LLC