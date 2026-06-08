Canyon Partners Real Estate Strengthens Investment Platform with Senior Appointments

Firm adds senior leaders to support expanding real estate credit, capital markets, and opportunistic investment capabilities

DALLAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") today announced the appointments of four executives as the firm continues to expand its real estate platform amid growing activity across its lending and opportunistic investment businesses:

Scott Swisher – Managing Director, Head of Western Region Credit Originations

Adam Ostrowsky – Managing Director, Capital Markets

Scott San Filippo – Senior Director, Bridge Debt

Spencer Schlee – Managing Director, Head of Opportunistic Equity

Swisher joins the firm from ACORE Capital to lead real estate credit origination efforts in the Western U.S. Ostrowsky joins from Mack Real Estate Group, and will oversee capital markets initiatives across the platform, supporting the firm's expanding lending and investment activities. San Filippo joined from Heitman last year as a Senior Director focused on bridge debt originations to support the continued expansion of Canyon's bridge lending platform throughout the U.S. All three executives report to Jacob Feingold, Partner and Head of Originations.

Schlee has been promoted to Head of Opportunistic Equity, where he will oversee the sourcing and execution of opportunistic equity investments nationwide, leveraging his 13 years of experience at Canyon. His appointment comes as the firm continues to scale its equity platform.

"Adam and Scott bring deep market expertise, strong industry relationships, and significant execution experience that will further strengthen our real estate platform," said Robin Potts, Partner and Chief Investment Officer. "Their hirings, alongside Spencer's expanded leadership role and Scott San Filippo's continued buildout of our bridge lending capabilities, position us to capitalize on opportunities in both lending and opportunistic investing, and reflect the continued growth and evolution of our team as we expand our sourcing network and structure creative capital solutions."

These appointments reflect Canyon's continued investment in its real estate platform and investment capabilities nationwide. Over the past year, the firm provided debt and equity across 23 transactions representing more than $3.1 billion in total real estate capitalization, delivering flexible capital solutions across property types including multifamily, senior and student housing, industrial and other commercial assets.

About Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $30 billion in assets under management. Over the last fifteen years, Canyon has invested over $7.9 billion of debt and equity capital across 278 transactions capitalizing approximately $24.6 billion of real estate assets, focusing on debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies. With 30+ years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of investment capabilities spanning property types, US regions, and project stages (including development, transitional, and distressed/workouts). For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Canyon Partners

Kris Cole

[email protected]

(310) 614 9208

SOURCE Canyon Partners LLC