Canyon Partners Expands Product Team with Senior Hire

Ari Dukas joins as a Managing Director and lead credit product specialist

DALLAS and NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners ("Canyon"), a $26 billion global alternative investment manager founded in 1990, today announced that Ari Dukas has joined the firm as Managing Director and lead credit product specialist. Mr. Dukas will be based in the firm's New York office.

Mr. Dukas brings to Canyon more than 14 years of experience in product roles, most recently serving as Managing Director and Head of Product Specialists at credit investment firm Värde Partners. In his role, he was responsible for leading marketing, product strategy and product development for Värde. Previously, Mr. Dukas worked at BlackRock, where he focused on developing, launching and raising capital for the asset management firm's opportunistic credit strategy, and played an integral role in bolstering product strategy and business development initiatives for BlackRock Asia.

"Ari's deep expertise in credit investing and product solutions will enable us to best serve our clients' ever-evolving needs," said Stacy Silverman, Partner and Head of Client Relations and Business Development at Canyon Partners. "We are pleased to have Ari on board and look forward to harnessing his longstanding industry experience as we continue to innovate and grow our credit platforms."

Mr. Dukas marks Canyon's third senior leadership hire this year, following the appointment of James Anderson as Head of EMEA Capital Formation and Ricard Janson as Senior Vice President in the EMEA Capital Formation group.

About Canyon Partners, LLC

Founded in 1990, Canyon employs a deep value, credit intensive approach across public and private corporate credit, structured credit, and direct real estate lending and investing. The firm seeks to capture excess returns available to those investors with specialized expertise, rigorous research capabilities, and the ability to underwrite complexity. Canyon invests on behalf of a broad range of institutions globally.

