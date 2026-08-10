Canyon Partners Surpasses $500 Million Target for Opportunistic Real Estate Strategy

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") today announced the final close of Canyon US Real Estate Opportunity Fund (together with related entities and accounts, "CREOF" or the "Fund"). Commitments totaled approximately $570 million across the fund and associated accounts, surpassing the firm's target of $500 million. "We are grateful for the strong support from our investors, reflecting continued confidence in our experience and investment approach," said Matt Brody, Head of Real Estate Capital Formation for Canyon.

CREOF pursues opportunistic real estate equity investments in commercial and residential assets across the United States, with a flexible mandate spanning asset acquisitions and recapitalizations, stressed/distressed situations, value-add repositioning, non-performing loans, and construction and mid-construction financing.

Completing the raise for CREOF strengthens Canyon's ability to invest across capital structures, leveraging the firm's long-standing sourcing relationships, operational expertise, and integrated real estate platform. Robin Potts, Chief Investment Officer of Canyon Partners Real Estate, added, "We see compelling opportunities to invest in high-quality real estate as the evolution of the real estate cycle continues to create attractive entry points in today's market. We believe that Canyon's ability to invest across complex capital structures and market volatility has been a significant draw for our investment partners."

The Fund attracted capital from a diverse global investor base including existing and new partners for Canyon and comes as the firm continues to expand its real estate investment platform in the United States. Over the past 12 months, Canyon has completed nearly $3 billion of total project capitalization across debt and equity investments.

About Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC ("Canyon") is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $30 billion in assets under management. Over the last fifteen years, Canyon has invested over $7.9 billion of debt and equity capital across 278 transactions capitalizing approximately $24.6 billion of real estate assets, focusing on debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies. With 30+ years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of investment capabilities spanning property types, US regions, and project stages (including development, transitional, and distressed/workouts). For more information visit: www.canyonpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Canyon Partners

Kris Cole

[email protected]

(310) 614 9208

SOURCE Canyon Partners LLC