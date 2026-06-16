CANYON RANCH AUSTIN ANNOUNCES OCTOBER 15, 2026 OPENING

Canyon Ranch Austin will begin welcoming guests on October 15, 2026, with reservations opening today. Post this

Canyon Ranch Austin is located across 600+ acres of sweeping and rolling ranchland overlooking Lake Travis in the Texas Hill Country outside of Austin. Designed by award-winning Texas architecture firm Lake Flato, Canyon Ranch Austin reimagines the future of destination wellness as a place where health and well-being, fitness and movement, outdoor adventure, and natural serenity exist as one seamless experience in a resort setting with elevated hospitality.

The property includes a 141-room resort surrounded by The Ranch Home Collection, a residential community composed of 134 home sites. New homes are currently under construction, and homeowners will have exclusive access to both the resort and the world's first concierge wellness program on-site.

"Canyon Ranch Austin represents our bold vision for the future and a look at what's now and what's next in the intersection of travel, hospitality, well-being, care, and culture," said Mark Rivers, CEO of Canyon Ranch. "People today are seeking something fundamentally different from their travels and getaways -- life-changing experiences, connection, health, wisdom, and joy. Time at Canyon Ranch answers the call, with stays inspired to help our guests live younger longer, pursue happiness, reconnect, or relax and feed body, mind, and spirit. Our roots are planted firmly in the ethos of our founding in 1979 and the modern authority and authenticity we deliver in 2026."

Notable resort features…

The Largest Spa in Texas

At 40,000 square feet and featuring 37 treatment rooms, the spa is the epicenter of the property where ancient rituals meet modern science in an inspired and tranquil indoor/outdoor facility.

The Women's Wellness Collective

The world's only dedicated practice and program in a resort setting with specialized offerings for women in every chapter of life.

Advanced Health and Performance Facilities

Facilities include a 27,000-square-foot Barn with gym, studios, and outdoor turf field for fitness, movement, and leading-edge recovery. The 12,000-square-foot medical center is home to physicians and clinicians, technology, and services.

World-Class Culinary Program

Helmed by Culinary Director Val M. Cantú, a Michelin Two-Star chef and a Texas native, Estella is the resort's anchor restaurant and one of four food and beverage options on property.

Outdoor Adventure

The property sits on 1.5 miles of Lake Travis waterfront, with a beach and watersports. 5 miles of ranch trails for hiking and biking. Additional features include tennis, pickleball, and padel courts plus two outdoor pools. Plus: A wildflower workshop, garden, and equestrian program.

Link here to the full Canyon Ranch Austin fact sheet.

In recent years, Canyon Ranch has re-emerged as home to two of the top global resort destinations, with its Tucson resort receiving the Michelin Guide's highest award of Three Keys in 2025 and being named the #1 Wellness Resort in the Americas by Michelin the same year. The company's Lenox property was awarded Two Keys by Michelin and is the top spa resort in New England.

In Austin, programming and events will build upon Canyon Ranch's long-standing wellness leadership, with offerings and experiences in brain health, sleep, preventive medicine, metabolic health, mental and spiritual wellness, and human performance to create exceptional individualized journeys for guests.

To download property images, please visit this link.

For booking, please visit CanyonRanch.com/Austin or call (866) 494-9279.

About Canyon Ranch

Since opening in 1979, Canyon Ranch has been the global innovator and market-maker in destination wellness experiences, inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of well-being. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is unique for each guest and each stay, with over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts – including nutrition, health & performance, spa & beauty, fitness, mental health, spirituality, and more – guest immersions and activities lead to lasting personal transformation and enrichment. Canyon Ranch's properties are recognized by the internationally-acclaimed Michelin Travel Guide as among the most exceptional in hospitality. Canyon Ranch Tucson was named the #1 resort in the Americas and received the highest honor of Three Keys by the Michelin Guide 2025, while Canyon Ranch Lenox received Two Keys. Canyon Ranch also operates North America's largest day spa in Las Vegas (Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian). The first Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa opened in Fort Worth in 2023, and a new Canyon Ranch destination resort and residential community will open in the Austin area in Fall 2026. For more information, visit www.canyonranch.com or @canyonranch on Instagram.

SOURCE Canyon Ranch