Canyon Ranch Announces Inaugural Wellness Gold List to Recognize the Products and Trends That Will Define 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canyon Ranch today unveiled its first-ever Wellness Gold List, a data-driven selection that was objectively evaluated by hundreds of experts with decades of experience to spotlight the products, tools, and emerging trends that make a measurable difference in how people feel, function, and live. The list reflects Canyon Ranch's core mission to help people pursue lifelong well-being and highlights innovations that experts across the industry believe are truly worth paying attention to because they deliver real results in everyday life.

The Canyon Ranch Wellness Gold List recognizes 35 of the year's best-in-class products in the following categories: Beauty & Skincare, Fitness, Sleep & Relaxation, Nutrition, Recovery, Mental Emotional & Spiritual Well-being, and Sexual Wellness.

"At a time when wellness has become louder and more crowded than ever, people are craving clarity and authenticity," said Mark Rivers, Chief Executive Officer of Canyon Ranch. "And what we see across our properties and throughout our ecosystem of consumers, vendors, purveyors and innovators are the tools, technologies, and practices that genuinely help people sleep better, recover faster, manage stress, and feel stronger in their lives."

Canyon Ranch occupies a unique position in the wellness landscape because of its work with thousands of guests annually, the extraordinary depth of its clinicians' expertise, and its long-standing relationships across the wellness world, leveraging hundreds of experts built over six decades of operation. This real-time, hands-on perspective provides an unmatched view into emerging trends and products that genuinely support wellbeing beyond the hype.

Across Canyon Ranch properties, hundreds of clinicians, coaches, practitioners, technicians, nutrition experts, therapists, and performance specialists see firsthand what helps people live healthier longer. Their on-the-ground insights form the backbone of the Wellness Gold List.

"This is not a popularity ranking or trend forecast. The Wellness Gold List reflects the perspective of Canyon Ranch's broader luminary wellness community from entrepreneurs, educational institutions, industry organizations and others who help shape the national conversation around health, performance, and longevity," said Rivers.

Methodology: How the Wellness Gold List Was Created

The Canyon Ranch Wellness Gold List was developed using insights from more than 150 Canyon Ranch clinicians and practitioners across fitness, nutrition, performance, spa, behavioral health, and integrative medicine. These leaders work with guests daily and understand which tools truly support wellbeing.

This expert input was paired with perspectives from 42 wellness experts, including PhDs, MDs, bestselling authors, performance experts, and longtime Canyon Ranch collaborators. Each product and innovation was evaluated through a rigorous lens of efficacy, safety, design, guest experience, and real-world results to ensure that each selection reflects what experts trust and use themselves.

The Judges

The methodology and final selections were shaped by a panel of leaders across health, performance, nutrition, editorial, and spa and beauty, including:

Jennifer Wagner, MD — Chief Health and Performance Officer, Canyon Ranch

— Chief Health and Performance Officer, Canyon Ranch Eric Williamson, PhD, RD, CSSD, CSCS — Performance Dietitian, Canyon Ranch

— Performance Dietitian, Canyon Ranch Katie Mulligan — Senior Vice President of Spa, Beauty, and Retail, Canyon Ranch

— Senior Vice President of Spa, Beauty, and Retail, Canyon Ranch Liz Plosser, NASM-CPT — Editor-at-Large, Canyon Ranch; former Editor-in-Chief of Women's Health and author of the wellness Substack Best Case Scenario

About Canyon Ranch

Since opening in 1979, Canyon Ranch has been the global innovator and market-maker in destination wellness experiences, inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of well-being. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is unique for each guest and each stay, with over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts across the broadest range of offerings in the hospitality segment – including nutrition, health & performance, spa & beauty, fitness, mental health, spirituality, and more – guests gain personal insight, skills, and motivation that lead to lasting personal transformation and enrichment. Canyon Ranch's properties are recognized by the internationally acclaimed Michelin Travel Guide as among the most exceptional in hospitality. Canyon Ranch Tucson was named the #1 resort in the Americas and received the highest honor of Three Keys by the Michelin Guide 2024, while Canyon Ranch Lenox received Two Keys. Canyon Ranch also operates North America's largest day spa in Las Vegas, Nevada (Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian). The first Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa opened in Fort Worth in 2023, and a new Canyon Ranch destination resort and residential community will open in the Austin area in 2026. For more information, visit www.canyonranch.com or @canyonranch on Instagram.

