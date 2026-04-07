Canyon Ranch Brings the Enchant Beauty & Wellness Festival Back to Tucson With Star-Studded Lineup and Expanded Programming

"We're excited by how Enchant continues to evolve and reflect Canyon Ranch's commitment to redefining beauty and wellness experiences," said Leena Jain, Chief Marketing Officer of Canyon Ranch. "This year in Tucson, we are bringing together a powerful mix of innovation, expertise, and immersive programming designed to inspire meaningful connection and lasting well-being."

Anchoring an already robust programming schedule is Brooke Burke , television host, bestselling author, cancer survivor, and leading voice in fitness and wellness. After winning Dancing with the Stars and later hosting eight seasons, she went on to found Brooke Burke Body, a platform dedicated to making self-care, health, and fitness accessible to all.

"Being part of Enchant at Canyon Ranch allows me to connect with guests in a space that is synonymous with wellness and self-care. I'm thrilled to return to my hometown of Tucson," said Brooke Burke. "Through my BB Body Sculpting sessions and mindful movement practices, I hope to inspire guests to create simple, intentional rituals that support whole-being strength, balance, and lasting vitality."

Additional headlining talent includes:

Pati Dubroff , celebrity makeup artist and Chanel beauty ambassador

celebrity makeup artist and Chanel beauty ambassador Joy Bauer , nutritionist, author, and TODAY Show contributor

, nutritionist, author, and TODAY Show contributor Somi Javaid , OB/GYN, surgeon, and women's health advocate

OB/GYN, surgeon, and women's health advocate Katie Kaps , co-CEO and co-founder of HigherDOSE

"Enchant is about giving our guests direct access to the experts and brands shaping wellness today," said Katie Mulligan, Senior Vice President of Spa, Beauty & Retail at Canyon Ranch. "From hands-on beauty techniques with Pati Dubroff to movement guidance from Brooke Burke, each experience is designed to provide practical tools and inspiration that guests can carry into their daily lives."

Guests will begin their Enchant experience with an intention-setting ceremony featuring Ohm Meditation Lamps, establishing the tone for a weekend centered around renewal, beauty, and discovery. Throughout the festival, attendees will engage in hands-on activations, including build-your-own desert and shower bundles with Aromatherapy Associates, skin rituals with Oak Essentials, a Jenni Kayne retail pop-up, and advanced skin analyses, peels, and consultations with Skin Authority.

In addition, guests will have the opportunity to explore advanced beauty and recovery technologies, including the HigherDOSE lounge, Therabody tools, Shiftwave loungers, and Ultraceuticals' Red Light Radiance Ritual. Movement programming will feature Long & Lean Barre with Pointe Studio, specialty fitness sessions with Kodi Berg and EQUIPT, Start Strong: Strength & Mindset with Liz Plosser, and sunrise yoga.

Additional programming includes a special collaboration with Kate McLeod, a sacred cacao ritual, poolside activations with Recess and COOLA, water aerobics with Bathorium, the Dazzle Dry Nail Bar, and a series of pop-ups, mini treatments, and one-on-one consultations designed to create a fully immersive and personalized stay.

The Enchant experience is exclusively available to guests staying at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, AZ, during the festival dates. Each stay includes full access to all events and activities, along with an invitation to an exclusive gifting suite hosted by participating brands, where each guest can create their own swag bag valued at over $1,500.

For booking, please visit CanyonRanch.com/Enchant or call (800) 742-9000 and reference the code "Enchant" when booking your stay.

ABOUT CANYON RANCH

Since opening in 1979, Canyon Ranch has been the global innovator and market-maker in destination wellness experiences, inspiring guests to pursue a lifetime of well-being. A visit to a Canyon Ranch Resort is unique for each guest and each stay, with over 1,500 services drawing from ancient wisdom and modern technology. Guided by world-class experts across the broadest range of offerings in the hospitality segment – including nutrition, health & performance, spa & beauty, fitness, mental health, spirituality, and more – guests gain personal insight, skills, and motivation that lead to lasting personal transformation and enrichment. Canyon Ranch's properties are recognized by the internationally acclaimed Michelin Travel Guide as among the most exceptional in hospitality. Canyon Ranch Tucson was named the #1 Wellness Resort in the Americas and received the highest honor of Three Keys by the Michelin Guide 2025, while Canyon Ranch Lenox received Two Keys. Canyon Ranch also operates North America's largest day spa in Las Vegas (Canyon Ranch Spa at The Venetian). The first Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa opened in Fort Worth in 2023, and the Canyon Ranch Austin resort and The Ranch Home Collection will open in the fall of 2026. For more information, visit www.canyonranch.com or @canyonranch on Instagram.

For additional PR inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Canyon Ranch