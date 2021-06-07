Canyons Village Employee Housing Development to Break Ground on June 7

Canyons Village Employee Housing is located on 7.7 acres in the Lower Village (parcel LV6-A), adjacent to the Cabriolet lift, Canyons Village Transit Hub and holes 14 and 15 of Canyons Golf . President & CEO of CVMA, Brian Madacsi, said, "This core initiative and essential amenity will attract and retain high caliber employees for Canyons Village. It is a significant step as we continue to provide an unrivaled, world-class experience for our members and guests. We are eager to begin this project with such great partners."

The project will accommodate over 1,107 employees across 789 bedrooms, seven buildings, four unit types and three distinct and flexible living arrangements. The project will accommodate single, double and triple occupancy bedrooms and an innovative 10-bedroom co-living floor plan, in addition to traditional two- to four-bedroom apartments and townhomes. "We are thrilled to be part of the solution to one of the most critical issues facing Park City today: attainable, quality housing for local residents and employees," stated Tony Tyler, a partner with CPD. "This project is a visionary collaboration with CVMA and Summit County and delivers a competitive advantage for Canyons Village to offer employees a place to live, work and play in Park City."

With access to convenient transportation offerings such as the free public transit system, Canyons Village Connect and the Cabriolet lift that whisks individuals into the village center, this affordable project will be a game changer for the many employers within Canyons Village, including Park City Mountain and the numerous year-round lodging, retail and dining establishments. "Summit County is excited to partner on this innovative and necessary effort. Providing a unique opportunity such as this aligns perfectly with our goals of creating an enhanced environment for employees to live and work, as well as providing easy access to public transportation. This project is instrumental in the evolution of Canyons Village and Summit County," said Tom Fisher, Summit County Manager.

A phased opening is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2022, with a final completion date in December of 2023. More information is available at www.cvma.com/employee-housing/.



About Canyons Village Management Association

Canyons Village Management Association, Inc. (CVMA) is located in Park City, Utah and was formed in 1999. CVMA oversees the development and progression of the Canyons Village Specially Planned Area (SPA) and functions as the Master Association. CVMA provides various services related to resort aesthetics, development and design, resort beautification, marketing and events which promote Canyons Village at Park City Mountain as a world-class destination community. Learn more at www.cvma.com.

About Columbus Pacific

Columbus Pacific has completed over $2 billion in real estate investment and development over the past 20 years and focuses on providing mindfully crafted living, shopping and gathering spaces across the continental U.S. Their growing portfolio includes the iconic Kimball Art Center building, Apex Residences and Pendry Residences in Park City. Columbus Pacific brings consistent, hands-on attention to detail, focus on exceptional properties, high quality construction and delivery and devotion to current architectural design and market trends. For Park City, the projects are led by local residents Brian Shirken and Tony Tyler, bringing decades of experience in project development and construction management ranging from large resort condominium developments to high-end single-family homes. www.columbuspacific.com

