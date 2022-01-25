CAO GROUP FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT AGAINST P&G'S CREST® WHITESTRIP PRODUCTS Tweet this

"Our improved whitening strip technology is loved by consumers and is also adopted by marketers in the U.S. market," said Dr. Densen Cao, PhD, CEO and founder of CAO. "We will fiercely defend our intellectual properties against infringers."

CAO's SheerWhite® whitening strips powered by these invented technologies are the leading whitening products within the professional market to serve dental practices and their customers. The SheerWhite whitening system offers both In-Office and Take-Home whitening strips to enable dental practices to conduct the whitening procedures Easier, Faster, and Better.

For more information about the CAO Group, Inc. and its whitening strip products, please visit www.caogroup.com or call 1-877-877-9778.

About The CAO Group, Inc.

The CAO Group, Inc. (CAO), is a world leading high technology company that develops dental, medical, veterinary, and forensic products and solutions. CAO is a leading innovator in dental materials and devices, with more than 160 issued and pending patents for its products, which focus on methods and results that are easier, faster, and better. Notable world's first innovations are LED dental curing lights, LED light source for general lighting, LED forensic light, modern diode laser system, advanced teeth whitening strips, dental curing laser, advanced hand sanitizer and surface disinfectant, caries risk testing strip and saliva condition adjust mint, plug-n-play retro fit LED dental chair light, and others. CAO was founded in year 2000 by Dr. Densen Cao, and is headquartered in West Jordan (Salt Lake City), Utah. For more information, visit CAO website at www.CAOGroup.com.

