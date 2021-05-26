CAO Group, Inc. Releases World's First 94% Alcohol Hand Sanitizer- ZaPro™ Hand Sanitizer

Current hand sanitizers in the market contain about 60-75% alcohol, take time to dry, are sticky, and leave cracked and dry skin. It is difficult for professionals to put gloves on right after the application using existing hand sanitizers. It is also known that the higher the alcohol concentration, the faster the kill rate of microbials. Understanding the issues in current hand sanitizers, CAO devoted its R&D efforts to search for solutions and developed a proprietary formulation that can contain a alcohol concentration up to 94%.

The proprietary thickener in our formulation provides the following advanced technology:

- Quick dry™

- No stickiness™

- Easy to slip™

Which, when utilized together features a fast drying, lotion like feel on your hands that allows for immediate application of your protective gloves.

"Hand sanitizer is a product that has been on market for decades without innovations. The innovation in ZaPro hand sanitizer enables consumers to use the hand sanitizer more often without any hesitance and makes the control of diseases Easier, Faster, and Better, particularly for dental, medical, and other professionals who use gloves during the work.' said, Densen Cao, PhD, President and CEO of CAO. "You have to try ZaPro hand sanitizer to experience the difference."

ZaPro hand santizer is packaged in 8.5oz and 2L pump bottle, respectively and available to ship. CAO offers risk free policy on this innovative hand sanitizer. For more product information, please visit www.caogroup.com or call 1-877-877-9778.

About the CAO Group, Inc.

The CAO Group, Inc. (CAO) is a leading innovator and manufacturer of dental, medical, forensic, and LED lighting products headquartered in West Jordan, Utah. With more than 160 patents, CAO has created many technologies that benefited engaged industries. Notable innovations include LED curing light, modern diode laser, LED forensic light, LED lamps, medicament strips, new caries prevention method, laser curing light, reversible cement, and many others. The mission for CAO is to provide Easier, Faster, and Better products to its customers.

SOURCE CAO Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.caogroup.com

