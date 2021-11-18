CAO Group Launches The World's First In-Office And Take Home Teeth Whitening Strip System

One minute chair time in office teeth whitening. Tweet this

"Starting with SheerWhite In-Office Strips in the office and finishing with SheerWhite Take Home Strips can whiten a patient's teeth up to 8 shades in 5 days. The simple application of the in-office strips - only one minute of chair time - and the comfort of wearing the strips at anytime and anywhere will delight both the dental professional and their patients." said Dr. Densen Cao, PhD, CEO and founder of CAO. "The SheerWhite In-Office and Take Home Whitening Strip System will make whitening through the dental practice Easier, Faster, and Better. "

The patented SheerWhite Whitening Strips are made of a thin, flexible, and moldable material that closely adapts to all shapes of teeth and the revolutionary gelatinous formulation makes the strip adhere to every surface, holding the whitening ingredients against the tooth surface without leakage. As a result, Sheer White Whitening strips whiten faster and better with little or no sensitivity. SheerWhite Strips are so comfortable to wear that patient can talk, drink, drive, excise, relax, and any normal routines while wearing SheerWhite Strips. The SheerWhite Complete Whitening Strip System is a great value as well. Without the cost of in-office procedures and time, combined with competitive product pricing, the dental professional can generate significant revenue and profit for their practice while offering substantial savings and aesthetics to their patients.

SheerWhite products were previously exclusively distributed by Henry Schein, Inc. and is now available through all major dental distributors in addition to Henry Schein, Inc.

For more information about the SheerWhite Complete Teeth Whitening System, visit www.caogroup.com or call 1-877-877-9778.

About The CAO Group, Inc.

The CAO Group, Inc. (CAO), is a world leading high technology company that develops dental, medical, veterinary, and forensic products and solutions. CAO is a leading innovator in dental materials and devices, with more than 160 issued and pending patents for its products, which focus on methods and results that are easier, faster, and better. Notable world's first innovations are LED dental curing lights, LED light source for general lighting, LED forensic light, modern diode laser system, advanced teeth whitening strips, dental curing laser, advanced hand sanitizer and surface disinfectant, caries risk testing strip and saliva condition adjust mint, plug-n-play retro fit LED dental chair light, and others. CAO founded in year 2000 by Dr. Densen Cao, is headquartered in West Jordan (Salt Lake City), Utah. For more information, visit CAO website at www.CAOGroup.com.

