CAO GROUP UPGRADES THE WORLD'S FIRST PLUG-PLAY RETROFIT LED LIGHT BULB FOR DENTAL CHAIRS

"ClearVue LED bulb technology converts halogen light to LED light in the dental chair just like LED light bulbs in the consumer market, removing halogen bulb and plugging in LED bulb. It enables dental practitioners to enjoy the LED benefits instantly, with a high quality light source, lower heat, and lower energy consumption, and the most importance – low cost," said Dr. Densen Cao, PhD, CEO and founder of CAO. "ClearVue LED bulb is an advance for LED light sources that we invented 20 years ago and are now widely adopted in general lighting in the consumer and industrial market."

The patented ClearVue LED bulb offers 15,000 lumen light output, 5000K color temperature and 5-year warranty. The ClearVue can retrofit major brands of dental chairs including A-Deck, Pelton Crane, Midmark, and others.

For more information about the ClearVue LED bulb, please visit www.caogroup.com or call 1-877-877-9778.

About The CAO Group, Inc.

The CAO Group, Inc. (CAO), is a world leading high technology company that develops dental, medical, veterinary, and forensic products and solutions. CAO is a leading innovator in dental materials and devices, with more than 160 issued and pending patents for its products, which focus on methods and results that are easier, faster, and better. Notable world's first innovations are LED dental curing lights, LED light source for general lighting, LED forensic light, modern diode laser system, advanced teeth whitening strips, dental curing laser, advanced hand sanitizer and surface disinfectant, caries risk testing strip and saliva condition adjust mint, plug-n-play retro fit LED dental chair light, and others. CAO founded in year 2000 by Dr. Densen Cao, is headquartered in West Jordan (Salt Lake City), Utah. For more information, visit CAO website at www.CAOGroup.com.

SOURCE CAO Group, Inc.