CAP Index Launches Crimes Against Society Scores to Highlight Emerging Social Risks

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CAP Index has launched its Crimes Against Society (CAS) index scores, providing businesses with a new way to understand social behaviors that can affect how safe a community feels. Even locations with low traditional crime rates may face challenges that influence public perception, operational stability, and foot traffic. CAS complements CAP Index's existing Crimes Against People and Crimes Against Property scores. According to Dr. Casey Harris, Ph.D., VP of Crime Risk Modeling at CAP Index, "Crimes Against Society scores quantify patterns of social behavior, including drug and narcotic violations, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and loitering or vagrancy. Elevated CAS scores can indicate shifts in community behavior that may signal growing social instability, providing a more nuanced understanding of local risk beyond traditional crime metrics."

Stephen Longo, CRO and EVP at CAP Index, added "Even locations with low traditional crime scores can face risks if social issues are on the rise. CAP Index is the only provider offering CAS scores, giving organizations a more complete, data-driven view of their environment.

The addition of Crimes Against Society (CAS) scores builds on CAP Index's long-standing expertise in measuring crimes against people and property, expanding the CRIMECAST® system to capture broader social and environmental factors that affect both community stability and perceptions of safety in the area.

CAP Index's CRIMECAST system combines decades of validated modeling with millions of new data points from local law enforcement agencies, along with key demographic and socio-economic indicators. This unified system allows organizations to assess, compare, and visualize crime risk across every type of location…from retail stores and distribution centers to delivery routes and in-home service areas. CAP Scores are built on a Census block group foundation, capturing localized variations in crime risk that broader geographic units often miss. This precision supports both high-level benchmarking and street-level operational planning, providing actionable intelligence that can be integrated into dashboards, mapping tools, and field operations.

By combining all three sets of scores, People, Property, and Society, businesses gain the most comprehensive view of the risks affecting their sites. This holistic approach supports smarter decision-making for retail locations, banks, credit unions, and other sites where public perception and safety directly impact operations.

Crimes Against Society scores are currently available for U.S. locations. Learn more about how CAP Index's Crimes Against Society scores add depth to your risk analysis: capindex.com/crimes-against-society-index

