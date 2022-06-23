Cap Off Pride Month with the Metaverse Pride Parade and Drag Queen Bingo

Certified LGBT Owned Business, Fun Team Events, Co-hosts one of the first Metaverse Pride Parades and Drag Queen Bingo Events on Thursday, June 30th, 2022 in Virbela's New Metaverse Campus

ATLANTA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fun Team Events is set to co-host one of the first metaverse Pride Parades and Drag Queen Bingo Events in Virbela's new open campus on Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at 2PM ET. This event is open to all and gives individuals the opportunity to celebrate Pride Month and check out the metaverse space. Participants can also learn about notable stories and resources related to LGBTQ+ experiences through Virbela's Pride Month exhibit .

Pollo Del Mar will be the Grand Marshall of the Pride Parade. Fun Team Events' AJ Seliga in Virbela's new campus.

"Virbela builds engaging experiences to inspire our community and drive education around important topics," said Sarah Segrest, VP of Community at Virbela. "Our Pride Month exhibit highlights the positive and celebrates success, while acknowledging the difficulties of past and present. We're excited to partner with Fun Team Events to bring this Pride Parade to life in the metaverse."

"As a certified LGBT-owned business, Pride Month is such a special time for us. We're thrilled to partner with Virbela on this Pride Month celebration. Our team loves hosting events in the metaverse and we can't wait to share this fun experience with others in the community," said AJ Seliga, CEO, Fun Team Events.

Everyone is welcome and newcomers can enter the metaverse earlier to get acclimated to the space and dress up their avatar ahead of the Virbela Pride Parade. There will be prizes for the "Most Fun and Fabulous" avatar and bingo game winners. San Francisco-based Drag Queen, Pollo Del Mar, will be the Grand Marshall for the Parade and will emcee the Pride Bingo Event on the Virbela beach after the parade.

Sign up and get more information about the event here: https://future.virbela.com/metaverse-pride-parade

About Fun Team Events: Fun Team Events (https://www.funteamevents.com/) hosts custom virtual and metaverse events for corporate clients and non-profit organizations. These events include Team Trivia, Drag Queen Bingo, Office Olympics, and much more. Fun Team Events' U.S. clients are Amazon, Google, EY, Home Depot, Anthem, Johnson & Johnson and many more including many up-and-coming tech startups. Fun Team Events is a certified LGBT-owned business with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and a proud member of the OUT Georgia Business Alliance .

Fun Team Events Media Contact:

AJ Seliga, CEO | [email protected] | 415-519-5222

