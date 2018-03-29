CAPA Americas Aviation Summit to be Hosted April 16 & 17 by Houston Airports at the Hilton Americas-Houston

Within the airline industry, CAPA's Americas Aviation Summit is widely regarded to be the highest-level aviation event of the North Americas region. The summit will feature panel discussions on issues in the US domestic and international aviation markets, the regulatory toolbox in higher growth markets, aggressive pricing, foreign ownership rules for domestic airlines, embracing digital disruption in airline distribution, plus much more. "This is an extremely high-level event," explains CAPA Executive Chairman Peter Harbison, "drawing Airline CEOs, senior industry executives and senior travel industry representatives from around the world. Now is a perfect time to book your attendance."

CAPA – Centre for Aviation, Established in 1990, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis, reports and data services, offering daily coverage of worldwide developments. CAPA offers its members an extensive range of information services developed by a global team of writers and analysts covering the entire spectrum of commercial aviation.

CAPA Members receive unrivalled industry analysis and a customized selection of over 400 daily news briefs, as well as online access to comprehensive industry data and company profiles. CAPA also produces Airline Leader - the bi-monthly strategy journal distributed to 25,000 industry leaders globally and a range of CAPA Reports and presentations on key industry issues and trends. The largest collection of current CEO interviews and aviation executive commentary is available via CAPA TV.

CAPA also runs C-level aviation and corporate travel summits in key markets around the world, bringing together the key stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry. For further information call: +61 29241 3200 or visit www.CentreForAviation.com today.

