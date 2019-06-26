CAPA: Community Rally To Stop Wiener's 4 A.M. Bar Bill At Co-Author Miguel Santiago's District Office

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of California Alcohol Policy Alliance will hold an opposition rally at the district office of Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, co-sponsor of SB 58 – the 4 a.m. bar bill. The community is concerned that because Assemblymember Santiago has received direct campaign contributions from the alcohol industry, from corporations such as Anheuser-Busch, 7-Eleven Inc., and the California Beer & Beverage Distributors, their public health and safety is being compromised. SB 58 is Senator Wiener's third attempt in three years to disrupt the protections of a statewide uniform last call by giving 10 cities in a "pilot program" the ability to extend hours of alcohol sales in bars, restaurants and clubs. The community members are using the rally as a call to action to Assemblymember Santiago to better represent the children and families of the 53rd Assembly District.

California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) AlcoholPolicyAlliance.org

What:   Rally / Media Event 
When:  Thursday, June 27, 2019, 10:00-11:00am
Where: 320 West 4th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Who:

  • CA Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA)
  • Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)
  • Madres Que Luchan
  • Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance
  • Pueblo y Salud
  • The Wall Las Memorias
  • Coalition to Prevent Alcohol Related Harms in LA Metro (CoPalm)
  • Behavioral Health Services

Why:

SB 58 is a poorly conceived and inadequately funded pilot project that would allow closing times for on-sale retailers to be extended from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. The pilot program may be conducted in ten cities: San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Cathedral City, Coachella, Palm Springs and Fresno.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), California already suffers more annual alcohol-related harm than any other state: over 10,500 alcohol-related deaths, $35 billion in total costs, $14.5 billion in state costs.

Alcohol Justice and the California Alcohol Policy Alliance have taken a strong OPPOSE position on SB 58 and respectfully ask that this dangerous nightlife experiment be stopped. California taxpayers do not need to pay for additional public health and safety harms in order to profit the nightlife industry.

SB 58 Quick Facts

  • Strips away uniform protections of 2 a.m. last call
  • Has been projected to cost the state at least $3-4 million per year to administer and mitigate the harm; costs cities and towns in "Splash Zones" millions more
  • Disregards 40 years of peer-reviewed, public health research on the dangers of extending last call
  • Ignores $34 billion in annual alcohol-related harm in California
  • Subsidizes and rewards late-night alcohol-sellers at tax-payer expense

Read

CAPA Member Organizations

  • Alcohol Justice  
  • Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA
  • Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California
  • MFI Recovery Center
  • ADAPP, Inc.
  • Mountain Communities Family Resource Center
  • ADAPT San Ramon Valley
  • National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse
  • Bay Area Community Resources
  • National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County
  • Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
  • Partnership for a Positive Pomona
  • CA Council on Alcohol Problems
  • Paso por Paso, Inc.
  • CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods
  • Project SAFER
  • Center for Human Development
  • Pueblo y Salud
  • Center for Open Recovery
  • Reach Out
  • DogPAC of San Francisco
  • San Marcos Prevention Coalition
  • Dolores Huerta Foundation
  • San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition
  • Eden Youth & Family Center
  • SAY San Diego
  • Institute for Public Strategies
  • Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition
  • FASD Network of Southern CA
  • South Orange County Coalition
  • FreeMUNI – SF
  • Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc.
  • Friday Night Live Partnership
  • The Wall Las Memorias Project
  • Koreatown Youth & Community Center
  • UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems
  • Laytonville Healthy Start
  • Women Against Gun Violence
  • L.A. County Friday Night Live
  • Youth For Justice
  • L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance

  • L.A. County Office of Education

