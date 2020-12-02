CapabilitySource Launches New Strategy, Planning and Budgeting Tool

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to continue to modernize marketing technology, CapabilitySource, a digital business transformation consultancy, recently released a new and easy to use tool that provides capability benchmarks for strategy development. This Strategy, Planning and Budgeting Readiness Calculator is available to marketers who want to be more prepared to create and shift 2021 marketing ability.

CEO of CapabilitySource Glenn Coward believes that this calculator will assist marketing executives in crafting an effective framework for reacting to changes in the marketplace.

"With the chaos that's ensued from COVID-19, our clients have shown they need a nimble marketing strategy now more than ever. This free tool is the only benchmark framework that combines the three intertwined concerns of strategy, planning and budgeting to assist in creating an agile marketing plan," Coward said. "The SPB Calculator provides recommendations for both business and technology that have been influenced and vetted by Gartner analysts."

According to a Marketing Organization Survey conducted in 2020 by Gartner, marketing leaders indicate that Agile Project Management in 25% more effective than Traditional Project Management at sensing and responding to changes in the business context as they happen. Because of this, CapabilitySource's tool is available to assist marketing organizations in creating an adaptable plan and strategy.

Senior Vice President of Channel Management at Workfront Brent Nixon encourages companies to utilize this free service. "As a partner of CapabilitySource, this calculator is a step in the right direction when supporting new technologies being released in the marketplace," Nixon said. "The SPB Readiness Calculator supports the newest Workfront strategic technology offerings, such as Align and Scenario Planner, and shows where and how technologies can help marketing organizations better prepare for 2021."

After answering 24 simple questions, participants will gain valuable insights on how to use their capabilities effectively. Taking the SPB Calculator results in a personalized SPB readiness report that includes graphics, findings and improvement recommendations unique to each situation.

About CapabilitySource

CapabilitySource is a digital business transformation consultancy that provides MarTech strategy, implementation, integration and support services with a specialization in marketing work management. We work with marketers in Fortune 1000 companies to protect their marketing budget and align marketing strategies with overall corporate objectives. Our team delivers solutions for large enterprises, realizing up to $1 million in annual cost savings while increasing marketing capacity by up to 30%.

