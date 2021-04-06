CapabilitySource Presenting at Adobe Summit - The Digital Conference 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CapabilitySource is proud to be a sponsor of Adobe Summit – The Digital Conference 2021. CEO Glenn Coward will speak to the power of Workfront plus Adobe Experience Cloud in providing the essential foundation for a marketing operational system of record (OSR).

"A marketing system of record is a collaborative work management hub used to manage people, standardize process, integrate technology and centralize information required to conduct the business of marketing and balance effectiveness with efficiency," CapabilitySource CEO and President Glenn Coward said.

At Adobe Summit 2021, attendees will learn from industry leaders, like Coward, who have successfully implemented marketing and work management tools like Adobe Experience Manager and Workfront. Coward will show how Workfront works with other Adobe applications to provide both business operations and the marketing strategies needed to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

"CapabilitySource has been a strong Workfront partner since 2014, giving them knowledge and expertise on the importance of Workfront as an OSR. Backed by years of experience and client success, CapabilitySource session attendees will receive useful tips around implementing Workfront and improving their marketing operations capabilities," said Brent Nixon, Head of Partners & Alliances, Workfront Business Unit.

Having successfully delivered over 100 personalized marketing solutions, CapabilitySource has helped large global enterprise companies transform their digital experiences through limitless innovation and integration methods. In leveraging strategic partnerships with leading technology providers, Workfront has proven to be instrumental for marketing executives looking to improve work management, collaboration and innovation.

"Where technology exists, we enhance it. Where there is no technology, we create it," Coward said.

The digital experience marketplace is flooding with growth and is predicted to continue expanding. Current and future companies can benefit from applications like Workfront that offer the work management tools to succeed and with innovators like Glenn Coward, the progress is infinite.

About CapabilitySource: CapabilitySource is a digital business transformation consultancy that provides MarTech strategy, implementation, integration and support services with a specialization in marketing work management. We work with marketers in Fortune 1000 companies to protect their marketing budget and align marketing strategies with overall corporate objectives. Our team delivers solutions to large enterprises, realizing up to $1 million in annual cost savings while increasing marketing capacity by up to 30%.

