Capablanca Unveils Jewelry Collections

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full of character and creativity, Capablanca forges a distinct, strikingly recognizable style of jewelry. Capablanca, the luxury brand, invites friends, family, and guests to explore the radiant jewelry collections of the House: Faces of Love, Grain de Cacao, and Odyssey. Steeped in cultural heritage and embodying a vibrant spirit, these creations mark a significant milestone in the House's journey rooted in the rich culture of New York City.

Capablanca Hero Image

Celebrating the myriad expressions of love, the Faces of Love collection tells a story romance, passion, and devotion, capturing the essence of love in its many forms. The creations in this collection concert a symphony of beauty and emotion, making it an ideal expression of every moment and milestone in the wearer's journey of love.

Independent, empowered, determined, the Odyssey collection is a symbol that asserts the indominable will of its wearer. The collection commemorates the spirit of going beyond and well into the extraordinary.

From a chocolate bean, Capablanca has created a shining collection of elegance. The Grain de Cacao collection delivers a sweet and rich tone, radiating a stunning aura. Its pattern stands as a mark of heritage, reflecting the enduring legacy and elegance of its wearer.

For more information about Capablanca and to explore the exquisite collections, please visit https://capablanca.com/pages/about-us.

ABOUT CAPABLANCA

Founded in New York City, the Capablanca continues to create exquisite designs, with careful craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to quality. Inspired by timeless elegance and modern sophistication, each piece from Capablanca reflects the brand's passion for beauty, innovation, and individuality.

Web: https://www.capablanca.com

SOURCE Capablanca