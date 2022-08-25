Capacitor Market Size worth $ 58.67 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.4% - Notes TMR Assessment

Aug 25, 2022, 07:30 ET
- The global capacitor market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022 to 2031
- Surge in the demand for different types of electronic devices globally is fueling the growth in the capacitor market
- The expansion of the consumer electronics industry in Asia Pacific is propelling the regional market
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global capacitor market share is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 58.67 Bn by 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). This suggests that the market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031.
The report by TMR provides detailed assessment of key factors influencing the growth trajectory of the global capacitor market. Hence, this report includes exhaustive study of the growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, emerging trends, and recent developments in the global market for capacitor.
In electric vehicles, capacitors are being utilized for a wide range of purposes including smoothing out DC bus voltage variations, preventing ripple currents from returning to the power source, and ensuring the safety of semiconductors, notes a TMR assessment on the global capacitor market. This aside, capacitors play important role in suppressing unsafe high frequency components produced by switching devices in drive system of an electric vehicle. These factors suggest that the expansion of the electric vehicles industry is likely to bolster the capacitor market during the forecast period.
The government authorities of several developed and developing nations globally are implementing favorable regulations in order to boost the adoption of electric vehicles. This factor is expected to bode well with the growth trajectory of the global capacitor market during the forecast period, note analysts of a TMR report.
The capacitor market in Asia Pacific is expected to attract prominent growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to due to many factors including the expansion of consumer electronics industry and existence of sizable number of key players in the region. Moreover, a surge in the product demand from the regional power and utility and automotive sectors is fueling the market growth in the Asia Pacific region, highlight analysts at TMR.
Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84894
Capacitor Market: Key Findings
- Top capacitor manufacturers and suppliers across the globe are focusing on fulfilling the rising demand the product from numerous key end-use industries including IT & telecommunication, power and utility, and consumer electronics. Moreover, players are seen increasing investments in R&Ds in order to develop small devices that can provide high capacitance. Such factors are expected to drive the growth avenues in the global capacitor market in the years ahead, according to researchers at TMR.
- Different types of capacitors are being increasingly utilized in varied electronic devices such as inverter main circuits, control circuits, computer motherboards, and switching mode power supplies. Hence, increase in the utilization of such components and products globally is projected to fuel the sales growth in the global capacitor market during the forecast period.
Capacitor Market: Growth Boosters
- Increase in the use of varied consumer electronics products by people from across the globe is boosting the demand for capacitors
- Surge in the penetration of mobile devices worldwide is fueling the sales growth in the capacitor market
- Rise in sales of electric vehicles across developed and developing nations is creating business opportunities for capacitor manufacturing companies
Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=84894
Capacitor Market: Key Players
Some of the key players profiled in the report are:
- Evans Capacitor Company
- Alcon Electronics Private Limited
- KEMET Corporation
- Jinzhou Kaimei Power Co., Ltd.
- KYOCERA Corporation
- Kendeil Srl
- NICHICON CORPORATION
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Omni Pro Electronics
- Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
- Rubycon Corporation
- Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.
- TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.
- SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS
- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
- TDK Electronics AG
Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=84894
Capacitor Market Segmentation
- Product Type
- Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor
- Silicon Capacitor
- Vacuum Capacitor
- Paper/Film Capacitor
- Tantalum Capacitor
- Others
- Mounting Type
- Surface Mounted
- Through-Hole
- Voltage
- Up to 500 V
- 501 to 1000 V
- 1001 to 2000 V
- Above 2000 V
- End-use Industry
- Automotive and Transportation
- Consumer Electronics
- IT and Telecommunication
- Power and Utility
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Others
Regions Covered
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Electronics and Semiconductors Research Reports
Ultracapacitors Market - Ultracapacitors Market is expected to cross the value of US$ 11.22 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 16.28% from 2021 to 2031.
Vacuum Capacitor Market - Vacuum Capacitors Market is projected to reach the valuation of US$ 324.1 Mn by 2031.
Supercapacitor Market - Supercapacitor Market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.24% during the forecast period between 2018 and 2026 and reach a valuation of US $ 5979.6 Mn by 2026.
Protection Relay Market - The global protection relay market is expected to reach US$ 4.80 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031
Wide Band Gap Semiconductors Market - The global wide band gap semiconductors market is expected to reach US$ 9.5 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 24.6% from 2022 to 2031
Pressure Transducer Market - The global pressure transducers market is expected to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 3.30% from 2022 to 2031
Inductor Market - The global inductor market is expected to reach US$ 7.2 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031
Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market - The global low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) switchgear market is expected to reach US$ 82.8 Bn by the end of 2031, grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market intelligence company provides syndicated research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact Us:
Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: [email protected]
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
Share this article