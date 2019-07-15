Capacitors: World Markets, Technologies & Opportunities: 2019-2024

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The study begins with a complete technology and market assessment of capacitor dielectrics by type including ceramic, aluminum, plastic film, tantalum and carbon dielectric capacitors, configuration and performance characteristic; and then offers a complete assessment of the current global OEM, EMS and Distributor market environment, with emphasis upon the 2018 and 2019 capacitor shortages of key surface mount capacitors, with detailed explanations of what caused the shortage, how it could have been prevented, and what steps are being taken in the supply chain to ensure shortages like this do not happen.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02464465/?utm_source=PRN



This study documents the impact the shortage had on the prices paid for capacitors in FY 2018 and FY 2019, and the subsequent value of consumption. The study also discusses the volume of production (including MLCC production starts versus consumption) and makes detailed forecasts for 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 by capacitor type/dielectric.



The study addresses the significant changes in 29 categories of capacitor by type and configuration with respect to lead times by month from June 2013 to June 2019 (BaTi02 MLCC, manganese and polymer Ta205, Al203, OPP, PET).



The study also discusses the global market for capacitors by type and consumption by world region and key country of consumption with near term forecasts for FY 2019 and long-term forecasts to 2024. The study looks at market conditions in China, Japan, Vietnam, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, India; USA, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, Argentina; Germany, Czech Republic, Hungary, Holland, France, UK, Italy, Poland, and Spain.



The study also addresses the global capacitor market by type and end-use market segment with detailed near term and long term forecasts for capacitor consumption in the telecommunications, computer, consumer AV, automotive, power & industrial and specialty end-use market segments (i.e. defense, medical, oil & gas, commercial aerospace, instrumentation and other). Key areas of growth for FY 2020 include automotive telematics and connectivity; the 5G infrastructure and handset markets; the Internet of Things and Specialty markets in space and medical electronics. Also noted is the impact of shortages on fossil fuel related electronics supply chains in automotive under-the-hood ICE; aircraft and oil & gas logging tools.



The study also offers detailed market share data by vendor in each capacitor type and sub-category - Market share data by manufacturer is given in MLCC (Ceramic Capacitors); Tantalum capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, plastic film capacitors, carbon capacitors and also information on these vendors who excel at emerging capacitor technologies.



The study makes detailed for casts using 30 years of â€œBig Dataâ€ Capacitor sets to model the forecasted changes over the next five years. Strong comparisons are made in the study of similar events that occurred in 1995/1996, 2000/2001 and 2010/2011 that offer detailed templates about what to expect next. Paumanok is an advanced primary market research firm and employs both Delphi and Box-Jenkins forecasting methodology to make detailed value, volume and pricing foreceasts for each year from 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.



Key producer profiles are offered including annual and quarterly revenue forecasts for AVX, KEMET, Murata, Nichicon, Nippon Chemi-Con, Panasonic, Samsung EMCO, Taiyo Yuden, TDK, Vishay, Walsin and Yageo.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02464465/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

