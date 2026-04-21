Capacity Acquires Lang.ai, Adding Agentic AI Analytics to Its Support Automation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity, the AI-powered support automation platform used by more than 20,000 companies, today announced the acquisition of Lang.ai, a San Francisco-based AI analytics company that turns unstructured customer data into actionable intelligence using agentic LLM technology.

The acquisition brings Lang.ai's technology, team and customer base into Capacity, strengthening its AI analytics and agentic capabilities across the entire customer experience journey.

Agentic Analytics That Take Real Action

Lang.ai pioneered agentic analytics for CX — AI agents that enable teams to chat with their data (structured or unstructured) and deliver deep insights that inform business decisions. The company serves enterprise customers, including Tinder, Dycom and Rue Gilt Groupe, solving a problem every CX team faces: turning massive volumes of customer conversations into intelligence fast enough to act on.

"Lang.ai has evolved through every wave of AI — from NLP to LLMs to agents — and each time, Jorge and his team built products that actually worked in production, not just in demos," said David Karandish, CEO of Capacity. "By bringing their agentic analytics into the Capacity platform, we're enhancing our customers' ability to not only automate support, but to truly understand and continuously improve the entire customer experience in real time just by interacting with their data."

"We built Lang.ai to turn messy customer data into decisions you can trust," said Jorge Penalva, Founder and CEO of Lang.ai, who joins Capacity to lead AI analytics and evaluation. "Capacity gives us the scale to bring that to thousands of companies. That's what made this the right next step."

For more information on how Capacity's acquisition of Lang.ai strengthens AI analytics and agentic support automation, visit Capacity.com.

About Lang.ai

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, Lang.ai builds AI-powered analytics for customer experience teams. The company raised $15M, served enterprise customers across fintech, e-commerce, and consumer technology, and pioneered AI agentic analytics on top of unstructured data.

About Capacity

Founded in 2017, Capacity is an all-in-one, AI-powered support automation platform that uses practical and generative AI to deflect tickets, emails and phone calls—so your team can do their best work. More than 20,000 companies across industries use Capacity for external customer support and internal employee enablement. Today, Capacity offers support over web, SMS, email, voice, social, Slack, MS Teams, help desks and more. To learn more about Capacity, visit Capacity.com.

Contact

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SOURCE Capacity; Lang.ai