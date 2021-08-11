Capacity and Citeline Connect Partner for AI-Powered Clinical Trial Recruitment Experience

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity , an AI-powered support automation platform, today announces its partnership with Citeline Connect , the all-in-one clinical trial recruitment platform developed by Informa Pharma Intelligence. The companies partnered to launch Moderna's clinical trial recruitment website with an AI-powered chatbot to provide a comprehensive experience for potential study participants.

This partnership enables customers like Moderna to create engaging clinical trial recruitment websites. With the power of Capacity's chatbot and support automation software alongside Citeline Connect technology, users are able to actively complete registration and pre-screening through an easy-to-use interface.

"Our work with Citeline Connect is reflective of our ultimate goal at Capacity, leveraging a company's existing knowledge base with support automation to help teams do their best work," said David Karandish, CEO of Capacity. "As we see relief from the COVID-19 pandemic on the horizon, there is still a way to go before we are in the clear. In working with Citeline Connect, we're honored to have the opportunity to provide helpful technology for healthcare providers, researchers, and patients."

Capacity and Citeline Connect's first-of-its-kind work will enhance the patient experience. With user-friendly technology, Capacity's chatbot provides an expansive knowledge-base and user-friendly solution.

"We are proud of our ability to create more opportunities for the public to engage with important clinical trials," said Chris Venezia, chief commercial officer at Citeline Connect. "Working with Capacity is a no-brainer to provide an extensive solution that meets the needs of potential patients and the clinical trial sponsors. They make it easy for both potential and current study participants to ask questions, find clinical trial information, and begin their study enrollment journey"

This partnership comes on the heels of Capacity's growth and recognition across industries. Capacity was recognized as the "Adaptive Learning Innovation of the Year" in the 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Awards , as a "Tech 100 Mortgage Winner" by HousingWire , and was a 2021 FinTech award winner for the "Most Innovative Financial Services Machine Learning UI Solution - North America" by Wealth and Finance International. Capacity was also recognized by Knowledge Management World as one of the top 100 companies that matter most in knowledge management, and secured $12M in Series C funding late last year to continue innovating solutions for its customers.

Capacity is an AI-powered support automation platform that connects your entire tech stack to answer questions, automate repetitive support tasks, and build solutions to any business challenge. Capacity was founded in 2017 by David Karandish and Chris Sims, and is part of the Equity.com incubator. More information can be found at Capacity's website or on Twitter at @CapacityAI.

Citeline Connect, developed by Informa Pharma Intelligence, is the all-in-one clinical trial recruitment platform that accelerates trial enrollment via innovative technology and services. Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products – including Datamonitor Healthcare™, Sitetrove™, Trialtrove™, Pharmaprojects™, Biomedtracker™, Scrip™, Pink Sheet™ and In Vivo™ – to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 400 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, no key disease, clinical trial, drug approval or R&D project isn't covered through the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information, visit pharmaintelligence.informa.com .

