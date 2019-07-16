Capacity Announces Appointments of Josh Krueger as COO and Nick Curattalo as Head of Partnerships

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity LLC, trusted leaders in order fulfillment, eCommerce, and EDI solutions, has confirmed two key appointments for the company, with a new Chief Operating Officer, Josh Krueger, and Nick Curattalo coming on as Head of Partnerships.

With a background in retail logistics and fulfillment, Krueger is eminently qualified to take up this new role with Capacity. After starting his career at WalMart, Josh made the jump to Amazon in its early days, climbing up the managerial ranks in various roles including oversight of robot-automated facilities.

Krueger then joined the eCommerce brand Zulily as VP of Fulfillment. He coordinated a multimillion-dollar project to create a state-of-the-art fulfillment center, with a focus on automation and accelerating delivery times. Krueger moves to his new position at Capacity from the VP of Logistics role at QVC in Pennsylvania, where he moved after the acquisition of Zulily.

Nick Curattalo joins Capacity from Newgistics and Pitney Bowes, having previously spent a decade at DHL specializing on eCommerce parcel shipping solutions. His ability to manage multiple stakeholders and deliver compelling fulfillment and shipping strategies will serve Capacity's expanding client base with fresh ideas and creative solutions, while helping Capacity form new partnerships and explore new industry verticals. In a dynamic and complex retail landscape, Curattalo's Head of Partnerships position will play a pivotal role in keeping Capacity at the forefront of eCommerce fulfillment.

"Josh and Nick join our passionate team at a crucial juncture for Capacity," says Thom Campbell, Capacity's Chief Strategy Officer. "With our investment in the latest technology and a brand-new fulfillment center coming online in 2020, we need talent. We seek the brightest minds, broad experience, and strong leaders in operational and strategic excellence. At this point in our growth we need leaders who can continue to cultivate a strong culture of leadership at all levels. Our new Chief Operating Officer and Head of Partnerships deliver all of these qualities and much more."

These appointments, viewed alongside the company's expanded relationships with tier-one fulfillment technology partners and a state-of-the-art facility opening in 2020, show that Capacity continues to develop its ability to offer premium order fulfillment services.

About Capacity LLC:

Since 1999, Capacity LLC has offered expert order fulfillment services, warehousing, value-added services, assembly services, and technology solutions to businesses nationwide. Capacity LLC provides a bicoastal fulfillment solution, from four facilities in North Brunswick, NJ, and a fifth in City of Industry, CA. These strategic locations on both coasts allow for reduced transit times, cost-effective shipping, and more flexible transportation solutions. All five facilities are close to the major ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach and Newark/New York. The company also has well-developed infrastructure serving the European market, with fulfillment operations in Lyon, France and a facility near London's Gatwick Airport in partnership with Yusen Logistics subsidiary ILG. Information: https://www.capacityllc.com/

