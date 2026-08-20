Capacity Brings Automated Quality Assurance, Multi-Agent Support and Knowledge Orchestration to Voice Offerings

AI agents improve customer voice interactions and handle cross-department issues seamlessly

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity, a unified CX Automation Platform, is bringing a more connected approach to voice AI. Capacity's voice AI agent uses a human-like neural voice to deliver natural, conversational interactions while maintaining context throughout a call, drawing on the same knowledge layer that powers chat, SMS, email and agent assist for a consistent experience across channels.

Voice is often the channel customers turn to when an issue becomes more complex. A billing problem may still be unresolved, an order may be stalled or self-service may have already failed. At that point, customers want a fast path to resolution. But voice is also the most expensive support channel, with live interactions costing anywhere from $7 to $13, compared to $0.50 to $2 for an interaction handled by an AI agent. While AI can resolve many routine requests, more complex issues still require human judgment and expertise. The challenge is building a voice agent that can effectively resolve routine requests while seamlessly escalating more complex cases to a human.

Quick Facts

Capacity's voice offering combines specialized agents that can hand calls off to one another as customer needs change, more than 100 voices across 30 languages, speech recognition in 21 languages and shared infrastructure across voice, chat, SMS and email so responses and context stay consistent across channels. Together, these capabilities are designed to make automated voice support feel more seamless from the start of an interaction through resolution or escalation.

Key capabilities include:

Multi-Agent Teams: Behind the scenes, a team of customizable AI agents works together on a single call, but the customer never experiences it as a transfer. If a conversation moves from billing to delivery to a refund, the right specialist takes over instantly while preserving the full context, so the customer isn't repeating themselves or waiting on hold. That continuity is what keeps a multi-step issue from turning into a multi-call ordeal.

Behind the scenes, a team of customizable AI agents works together on a single call, but the customer never experiences it as a transfer. If a conversation moves from billing to delivery to a refund, the right specialist takes over instantly while preserving the full context, so the customer isn't repeating themselves or waiting on hold. That continuity is what keeps a multi-step issue from turning into a multi-call ordeal. AI Knowledge Orchestration: Every specialist pulls from one shared source of knowledge, the same knowledge layer supporting chat, SMS, email and agent assist. Train it once, use it everywhere.

Every specialist pulls from one shared source of knowledge, the same knowledge layer supporting chat, SMS, email and agent assist. Train it once, use it everywhere. The Learning Loop: Every call is automatically scored and analyzed through conversation intelligence and automated quality assurance. Those insights feed back into the knowledge layer, so the whole operation improves over time without anyone running a retraining project.

"Voice is where the customer experience gets tested," said David Karandish, founder and CEO of Capacity. "Customers call because the easy answers have failed, meaning the conversation starts with more context, urgency and less patience. A strong voice experience has to understand what the customer needs, carry that context throughout the interaction and know when to bring in the right expertise. That continuity is what turns voice from a point of friction into a channel customers can actually trust."

How does Capacity's Voice AI Work?

When a call comes in, a front-door agent identifies the caller's intent and routes it to the right specialist. If the issue changes, agents can hand the conversation off while preserving context. If the issue still can't be resolved, the call escalates to a human representative. And because that representative is working from the same knowledge orchestration layer, Capacity's Real-Time Agent Assist surfaces the full interaction history and live, in-the-moment guidance the second the call lands in their queue. The customer doesn't have to repeat themselves, and the human agent doesn't have to start from scratch. Neural text-to-speech technology also helps keep the experience natural and conversational.

Capacity Voice AI Agents are powered by the same knowledge orchestration layer as its chat, SMS, email and agent assist capabilities, allowing agents to access connected company knowledge and live systems in real time. This shared orchestration layer also powers CRM, analytics and helpdesk automation, allowing organizations to extend capabilities across channels without building separate infrastructure. For customers, this maintains a consistent experience regardless of the channel they use. For organizations, adding agents across channels becomes easier.

After every interaction, Capacity's conversation and automated quality assurance analyze the conversation to identify recurring issues, knowledge gaps and opportunities to improve both virtual and human agent performance. Those insights feed back into the broader knowledge layer, so the experience can improve as more interactions take place.

The Capacity Voice AI Agent is currently available. To learn more or request a demo, visit: https://capacity.com/blog/capacity-voice-ai-agents/

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Capacity Voice AI Agents work with an organization's existing contact center technology?

Yes. Capacity's voice agents can operate alongside existing contact center infrastructure, allowing organizations to add AI-powered voice capabilities without rebuilding their entire support environment.

How does Capacity support multilingual voice experiences?

Capacity offers more than 100 voices across 30 languages, with speech recognition available in 21 languages, enabling organizations to support a broader range of callers through automated voice interactions.

How does Capacity improve voice interactions over time?

Capacity uses conversation intelligence and automated quality assurance to analyze interactions for recurring issues, knowledge gaps and performance opportunities. Those insights can then inform updates to the knowledge and automation supporting future interactions.

About Capacity

Founded in 2017, Capacity is the agentic support automation platform that powers every customer experience activity from a single AI knowledge orchestration layer. Capacity unifies omnichannel AI agents, real-time agent assist, automated quality assurance, conversational intelligence and proactive outbound WhatsApp, SMS and voice campaigns into a single platform so organizations can deliver faster, more consistent support. More than 20,000 organizations rely on Capacity to deflect repetitive inquiries, empower human agents, automate post-interaction work and proactively engage customers. To learn more about Capacity, visit Capacity.com.

Media Contact

PANBlast for Capacity

[email protected]

SOURCE Capacity