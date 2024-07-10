Capacity Deepens Voice and Contact Center Capabilities with Two Acquisitions

AI-Powered Support Automation Platform Acquires CereProc and SmartAction

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity, an AI-powered support automation platform relentlessly focused on improving the customer journey, has acquired CereProc and SmartAction, significantly expanding its voice and Contact Center offerings. Capacity empowers teams to do their best work and deliver valuable employee and customer experiences across channels. CereProc and SmartAction bring Capacity tech and talent that will help the company grow its scalable voice and virtual agent solutions.

"Customer expectations are rising and that means support teams need better tools to improve customer experiences and free up their agents to solve higher-level challenges," said David Karandish, CEO, Capacity. "CereProc's text-to-speech technology allows us to build on the industry-leading voice experiences we are already delivering to our customers. And with SmartAction's innovative NOVA platform, Capacity customers will now be able to seamlessly integrate AI-powered voice agents into their customer experience workflows."

CereProc, based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, is an enabling technology company, creating scalable voices that are both characterful and easy to integrate and apply. Best known for its innovative speech synthesis system, CereProc enables companies to create synthesized voice for use on applications, web and multimedia interfaces.

"The right speech tools are essential for Contact Center efficiency. CereWave AI, our advanced synthetic speech engine, is easily embeddable and customizable with a voice of a customer's choice, making it an ideal enhancement in a complete solution like Capacity," said Paul Welham, CEO, CereProc. Welham will continue to lead Cereproc and serve as a member of the Capacity executive leadership team following the acquisition.

SmartAction, based out of Fort Worth, Texas, provides AI-powered virtual agents to Contact Centers via its NOVA platform. Built to improve customer experiences, NOVA provides omnichannel support, personalized interactions and proactive follow-up capabilities.

"For brands obsessed with their CX, every moment matters. We are thrilled to bring together three like minded brands who are laser-focused on delivering customer-first experiences," added Karandish.

The acquisitions of CereProc and SmartAction support Capacity's rapid expansion of capabilities and scale to serve Contact Centers and a wide range of businesses. The terms of the transactions are confidential.

Capacity Charts a Growth Path

Capacity marked significant revenue, team and company growth in the past year. Highlights include:

Posted over 80% year-over-year ARR growth, led by wins in financial services and Contact Center industries.

Acquired Denim Social, LumenVox and Textel, significantly expanding its omnichannel support and engagement automation platform.

Counted more than 150 team members around the world.

Today, whether providing customer and employee support, assisting agents or reaching out to customers, the Capacity platform is a complete solution across web, voice, SMS, email and social media.

For more information on how Capacity's AI-powered support automation platform helps teams do their best work, visit Capacity.com .

About Capacity

Founded in 2017, Capacity is a support automation platform that uses practical and generative AI to deflect tickets, emails, and phone calls—so your team can do their best work. Capacity offers solutions for self-service, agent assist, and campaigns & workflows to over 2,000 companies to help automate their support. Today, Capacity offers support over web, SMS, email, voice, social, Slack, MS Teams, helpdesks, and more, powered by technology and talent from Denim Social, LumenVox, and Textel. To learn more about Capacity, visit Capacity.com .

