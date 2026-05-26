Capacity Launches AI Analytics Assistant to Turn CX Data Into Insights

New feature lets users ask questions about their Capacity data and generate executive-ready insights, charts and reports

ST. LOUIS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity, a unified CX Automation Platform, today launched the AI Analytics Assistant, a new feature that lets customer experience, contact center and operations leaders ask questions about interaction data in natural language and get instant answers in the form of visuals, reports and charts.

The launch addresses a growing challenge for CX teams: Customer teams are inundated with interaction data across AI agents, human support conversations, ticket histories and backend workflows, but that data often becomes scattered, siloed and difficult to act on. Valuable insights into agent performance, escalation patterns, customer friction and automation effectiveness frequently get buried in disconnected dashboards and manual reporting, leaving leaders without a clear view of what is happening or where to improve.

Instead of searching through dashboards to answer questions like, "Why did call volume spike last Wednesday?" or "What issues are driving the most escalations?", teams can now ask questions in natural language and get instant answers in the form of reports, charts and visual insights. The result is faster decision-making and more time focused on solving problems instead of searching for answers.

Quick Facts

AI Analytics Assistant gives customer experience, contact center and operations leaders a new way to turn Capacity data into actionable insights.

Natural language analytics: Ask questions in plain English and instantly generate charts, graphs and written insights from Capacity interaction data.

Ask questions in plain English and instantly generate charts, graphs and written insights from Capacity interaction data. Pinnable dashboards: Pin key outputs to custom dashboards, making it easier to track recurring questions, trends and performance metrics.

Pin key outputs to custom dashboards, making it easier to track recurring questions, trends and performance metrics. Executive-ready presentations: Turn dashboards into shareable presentation views and export them as PDFs for leadership updates, QBRs and reporting.

Turn dashboards into shareable presentation views and export them as PDFs for leadership updates, QBRs and reporting. Automated report delivery: Schedule dashboards and reports to be emailed to stakeholders weekly or monthly, so teams can keep leaders informed without rebuilding reports by hand.

How does the AI Analytics Assistant work?

The AI Analytics Assistant sits on top of Capacity's interaction data and draws from transcripts, ticket metadata, workflow performance and bot usage data, bringing it all into one easy-to-access location for executives to question, analyze and visualize.

"The purpose of having data across channels on every interaction is so leaders can make more informed decisions," said David Karandish, CEO and founder of Capacity. "But when that data is stuck in dashboards that are difficult to access or use, it defeats the purpose. Without fast, reliable access to the right insights, customers keep running into the same issues, and CX teams are left without a clear path to fix them."

More than 20,000 companies, including DSW, Culligan, Choice Hotels and AAA, use Capacity to automate customer service interactions and internal employee support. The AI Analytics Assistant is another step forward in Capacity's efforts to give CX leaders the visibility on the back end to deliver the experience customers expect on the front end.

Availability

Existing customers can start using the AI Analytics Assistant immediately to receive faster, more impactful insights from their data.

To learn more about Capacity and the Analytics Assistant, visit: https://capacity.com/analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Capacity's AI Analytics Assistant?

Capacity's AI Analytics Assistant is a new feature that allows customer experience, contact center and operations leaders to ask questions about interaction data in natural language and instantly generate charts, reports and insights from their data.

How does the AI Analytics Assistant work?

The AI Analytics Assistant analyzes interaction data across data sources to surface trends, performance insights and customer friction points.

What can teams do with the AI Analytics Assistant?

Teams can generate charts, graphs, and written insights, pin key outputs to custom dashboards, turn dashboards into shareable presentation views, export them as PDFs, and automate recurring report delivery for stakeholders.

Who can use the AI Analytics Assistant?

Capacity's AI Analytics Assistant is an option available to all of Capacity's clients.

About Capacity

Founded in 2017, Capacity is an all-in-one, AI-powered support automation platform that uses practical and generative AI to deflect tickets, emails and phone calls—so your team can do their best work. More than 20,000 companies across industries use Capacity for external customer support and internal employee enablement. Today, Capacity offers support over web, SMS, email, voice, social, Slack, MS Teams, help desks and more. To learn more about Capacity, visit Capacity.com.

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SOURCE Capacity