Capacity LLC Announces Strategic Partnership with Mitsui USA

"Capacity has chosen a highly respected strategic partner with a global network and a deeply compatible cultural mindset of prioritizing the needs of its customers. Mitsui USA will further support Capacity's operations, our commitment to customers, and growth into international markets" said Capacity CEO, Jeff Kaiden.

"Mitsui USA enjoys a long history of partnering with innovative and high-performing market leaders, fostering their vision, and helping to create value together. We are excited to support Jeff and his team in the next phase of Capacity's growth" said Matthew Maher, a General Manager at Mitsui USA's Financial and New Business Division.

Capacity's current management team will remain in place and continue to execute their vision. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Republic Partners and Longsight Advisors acted as financial advisors to Capacity in the transaction. Sidley Austin LLP served as legal counsel to Capacity. O'Melveny & Myers LLP served as legal counsel to Mitsui USA.

About Capacity LLC:

Since 1999, Capacity LLC has delighted clients and their customers by delivering exceptional order experiences, via custom-engineered fulfillment solutions, value-added services, and tier-one technology. Strategic locations on each coast and in the mid-west reduce transit times, facilitate cost-effective shipping, and provide flexible transportation solutions. Our coastal facilities are close to the major ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach and Newark/New York.

Capacity also has well-developed infrastructure serving the European market, with fulfillment operations in the UK near London's Gatwick Airport, in partnership with Yusen Logistics subsidiary ILG UK. The company provides domestic and international distribution for brands with a global reach.

