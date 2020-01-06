Capacity Secures SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capacity, a support automation platform, today announced that it has achieved the highest level of industry compliance with the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2, Type 2 with the services of Deloitte and Touche, LLP. This achievement in security compliance validates Capacity's commitment to the level of trust and care it provides customers.

Users within industries ranging from HR to financial services rely on AI-powered tools that safeguard their most important and sensitive data. For companies choosing a support automation platform, the assurance of privacy protection and data security is key. On top of being GDPR and CCPA compliant, the SOC 2 attestation is the next step for Capacity in providing the highest quality of customer service.

"Security for Capacity is paramount. It is essential in our business to have a secure and reliable platform," said David Karandish, CoFounder and CEO of Capacity. "Our mission is to help people do their best work and this audit shows our commitment to protect our customers' data so that they can focus on doing their best work."

To pass the audit, Capacity demonstrated that its infrastructure and data control policies adhere to the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts' SOC 2 guidelines for security and confidentiality. The audit independently validates Capacity's security procedures, including protocols for storing and protecting sensitive data. The SOC 2 framework covers both organizational topics (e.g., HR topics like onboarding and offboarding) and technical topics (e.g., network, change control process, security awareness, business continuity, and alerts).

The support automation platform helps teams do their best work by making all organizational knowledge quick and easy to find, share, and leverage.

Capacity is underpinned by an AI-powered knowledge base, helpdesk, and workflows builder, and integrates with more than 50 of today's most popular workplace applications through its industry standard developer platform.

Capacity is seeing strong momentum with a rapidly growing customer base across several verticals, particularly financial services, HR, healthcare and education. Customers include: One of the top five banks in both the U.S. and Australia, Newell Brands, USA Mortgage, West Community Credit Union, Total Access Urgent Care, Maryville University, Framecad and EXL. To learn more about Capacity or to request a demo, visit Capacity.com.

About Capacity

Capacity is a support automation platform that empowers teams with instant access to the knowledge they need to do their best work. Capacity connects to enterprise apps, mines company documents and spreadsheets, and captures the tacit knowledge of an organization—making everything instantly accessible through a single platform. Capacity was founded in 2017 by David Karandish and Chris Sims, and is part of the Equity.com incubator.

More information can be found at Capacity's website or on social media on Twitter at @CapacityAI.

SOURCE Capacity

Related Links

http://www.capacity.com

