Capacity Unveils a New Website Inspired by Clients

From globally renowned beauty brands to the most exciting names in niche product ecommerce, Capacity is evolving to meet the needs of its cutting edge and rapidly expanding clients. Covering all aspects of contemporary product fulfillment from locations on both coasts, the website reflects Capacity's desire to keep looking to the future of logistics and order fulfillment.

The redesigned site, streamlined and simpler to navigate, helps visitors to quickly find the information they need to grasp the complexity of modern order fulfillment. The redesign also enhances the user experience on mobile and tablet devices, which are increasingly important in today's digital landscape.

"Our updated site marks another step in the evolution of Capacity's online presence," says Thomas Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer of Capacity LLC. "The design reflects the importance of our clients and the business sectors in which we operate. It also emphasizes what we're really doing, which is crafting highly engineered fulfillment platforms. We're here to delight their customers and deliver on their brand promises, literally and figuratively."

Following a complete website rebuild from the ground up three years ago, the company continues to adapt to the rapidly changing expectations of online visitors. With ecommerce fulfillment increasingly important and visitors expecting an end-to-end view of what Capacity can do, the refreshed site provides users with improved functionality, a more vibrant visual experience, and the full range of available fulfillment services and technology capabilities.

About Capacity LLC:

Since 1999, Capacity LLC has been offering expert warehousing, assembly, order fulfillment services and technology solutions to businesses nationwide. Capacity LLC provides a bicoastal fulfillment solution, from three facilities in North Brunswick, NJ, and a fourth in City of Industry, Calif. These strategic locations on both coasts and close to the major ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach and Newark/New York allow for reduced transit times, cost-effective shipping, and more flexible transportation solutions.

Capacity LLC is cGMP certified, operates FDA registered facilities, and is NJ & CA State Board of Health approved food grade. Capacity LLC provides domestic and international distribution to companies of all sizes, from startups to household name brands who ship around the world.

