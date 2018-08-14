Capango and 3Pillar Global Partner to Create Groundbreaking Mobile-First Job Matching App for Retail Sector

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global, a global software and digital product development company, announced that it teamed up with Capango, a mobile-first retail job matching platform that connects job seekers to rewarding opportunities without resumes, to support the company in the launch of their flagship mobile app under the same name. The app, available for iOS and Android, employs machine learning to pair job seekers with employers, bypassing the traditional and time-consuming resume process.

"Retailers are in the midst of a staffing crisis," said Stefan Midford, president and CEO of Capango. "With retailers looking to fill more than 700,000 vacant jobs, the recruitment status quo of job boards and traditional resumes clearly isn't working. By focusing on a job seeker's unique interests, talents and abilities, Capango aims to transform the job seeking experience while empowering employers to locate the right candidates faster."

The Capango app directs job seekers to tag their "powers" - skills and abilities - and "passions,"- preferences and interests. Applicants can also quickly upload a 60-second video pitch in lieu of a resume. That makes finding the right job easier -- and accelerates the interview process for employers.

The app's proprietary algorithm uses machine learning to match qualified job seekers with opportunities that suit their powers and passions. Fittingly for a mobile app, seekers can "swipe right" on job matches they're interested in. 3Pillar's mobile development expertise helped the Capango team rapidly develop the Capango iOS and Android apps using the NativeScript framework.

The Capango app also helps retailers reach people where they are, rather than relying on potentially ineffective advertising. More than three-quarters of Americans currently have smartphones. And half of those who have used smartphones in their job searches have filled out an application on their phones.

Capango has also struck a partnership with Shop!, one of the largest retail associations with more than 350,000 job seekers who have been invited to download the new app.

"3Pillar's partnership with Capango has yielded a product that could very well revolutionize retail hiring," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "We're proud to help Capango meet the needs of retailers and job seekers alike with this new mobile app."

ABOUT CAPANGO

Capango provides a highly focused, mobile-first retail job matching platform that quickly connects qualified job seekers to rewarding opportunities without resumes through a proprietary matching algorithm. Unlike traditional job boards, Capango eliminates the need to sift through boring resumes and lengthy applications, focusing instead on a candidate's "powers" and "passions." For employers, this means direct access to qualified, passionate workers, making hiring fast and cost-effective. Developed by the team behind Natural Insight, a leading provider of a cloud-based advanced retail execution and workforce management platform, Capango bridges the gap between incredible retail talent and great jobs. To learn more about Capango, visit http://www.capango.com/ and follow on Twitter @CapangoLife.

ABOUT 3PILLAR GLOBAL

3Pillar Global builds innovative, revenue-generating software products, enabling businesses to quickly turn ideas into value. 3Pillar balances business-minded thinking with engineering expertise in disruptive technologies, such as mobile, cloud and big data, to develop products that meet real business needs. To date, 3Pillar's products have driven over $1 billion in revenue for industry leaders like CARFAX, PBS, Equinox, and numerous others. Over the course of a decade spent helping clients build industry-leading solutions, 3Pillar clients have been acquired for more than $7 billion combined. For more information on the company, please visit http://www.3PillarGlobal.com. For job opportunities, please visit http://careers.3PillarGlobal.com.

SOURCE 3Pillar Global, Inc.