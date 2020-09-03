Capango Expands Retail Recruiting Platform to Support Restaurants

STERLING, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capango Inc. today announced the expansion of its recruiting platform to support restaurants focused on finding great talent as they continue to reopen and expand their service teams. With industry specific questions, a simple to use app and integrated contactless chat and video interview capabilities, Capango has added support for small and large restaurant organizations. Job seekers now have the ability to quickly see jobs at local retail and restaurant locations while looking for engaging opportunities that match their skillsets.

Capango is the next generation recruiting engine that specializes in finding great talent for retail and restaurants. With the ability to match candidates with predictive scoring and built-in video-interviews, Capango can help retail and restaurant organizations staff with unprecedented speed. Complete with an easy to use mobile app, Capango makes it easy to swipe right and help people get back to work.

"After launching our recruiting app to support the retail industry we were approached almost immediately by restaurant owners who had challenges in recruiting and keeping staff," said Stefan Midford, Capango President and Founder. "We launched the Back to Work program in August to support retailers as they reopened and now, we are excited to offer the same industry leading capabilities to restaurants."

"Our research identified an enormous opportunity to create a simpler, faster recruiting platform built with a social feel for mobile workers. The recruiting process had not changed materially in decades and the challenges of the past few months make it even more important that we focus on helping workers and employers get back to work again," said Stefan.

"When our recruiting team approached me about this partnership with Capango, it was an easy decision. It has been heartbreaking to see and hear the stories around how hard hospitality and restaurant workers have been impacted. Hospitality is built around taking care of other people. With people out of work and our need for workers, it is a natural partnership," said Shawn Richard, Vice President of Resident Experience at Holiday Retirement which operates over 260 senior living communities with restaurant-style dining. "I am excited to partner with Capango to offer a chance to continue doing what they love, just in a different setting they may not have thought about."

Capango was built to allow job seekers to quickly find local restaurant and retail job opportunities with no resume required. The seeker simply answers a few questions on a mobile app and they are presented with a matched list of employers. They can then swipe right to work and connect with an employer.

"We've tried a number of other platforms in the past and Capango is more complete and includes the specific restaurant information we need when filling open positions," added David Milligan, Executive General Manager at Tusk & Trotter American Brasserie in Bentonville Arkansas.

The retail and restaurant industries have been challenged as they work to reopen and have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. With over 27 million employees across the country, restaurants and retail are a major employer. In addition, restaurant and retail employers experience turnover exceeding 60% annually and finding and hiring talent is a continual challenge.

Getting retail and restaurants fully open again is important for employers and job seekers as well as the communities they support. With increased sales taxes and a reduced dependence on unemployment benefits, the entire community benefits from a fully engaged workforce. Capango has simplified the process and focused on working to help ensure this important segment of our economy gets Back to Work.

About Capango

Capango has reinvented retail and restaurant recruiting with a platform that instantly connects qualified job seekers to rewarding opportunities. Using a proprietary scoring algorithm and a dating app-like interface, recruiters and job seekers benefit from a mobile first interactive experience. Speed to hire is reduced with integrated chat, video interviewing and candidate management. For employers, this means direct access to qualified, passionate workers, making hiring fast and cost-effective. To learn more about Capango, visit https://www.capango.com/ and follow us on Twitter @CapangoLife.

